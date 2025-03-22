Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

New Telegraph is here to take you through all your favourite celebrity wardrobes to showcase Nigeria’s creativity in the entertainment industry.

Nancy Isime

Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime wore a bold red kimono over striped, multicoloured look fabric. Underneath, she paired a crisp white shirt with a bright red tie, a unique and stylish touch.

Her high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, also made from the striped Aso-Oke fabric, added elegance and movement to the look.

She kept her accessories fiery, carrying a red purse, stepping out in white heels with red soles, and completing it all with her signature low-cut blonde hair, styled in soft waves. And, of course, a classic red lip to match.

Kiekie

Nigerian content creator and Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as KieKie is giving modern royalty in a rich mix of teal and blue Aso-Oke outfit, wearing a voluminous, floor-length look designed by Ugo Monye.

The outfit features a structured, short-sleeved tunic with a high neckline, layered over wide-leg trousers with a subtle, shimmering pattern.

A long central panel of fabric runs down the front, creating a dramatic, flowing effect.

Her accessories lean into tradition with a bold, red beaded cap that pops against the deep tones of her outfit.

Multiple strands of coral beads rest on her neck, anchored by a gold pendant. She stacks gold bangles on her wrists, and her fingers sparkle with rings.