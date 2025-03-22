Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week from Sunday, March 16, to Saturday, March 22, 2025.
As always, Nigerian celebrities come through with stunning outfits, elegant styles, and creative fashion representations.
This week, celebrities ensure they keep to the standard. Come along as we take you through celebrity breathtaking attire and luxury wear.
Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week
New Telegraph is here to take you through all your favourite celebrity wardrobes to showcase Nigeria’s creativity in the entertainment industry.
Nancy Isime
Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime wore a bold red kimono over striped, multicoloured look fabric. Underneath, she paired a crisp white shirt with a bright red tie, a unique and stylish touch.
Her high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, also made from the striped Aso-Oke fabric, added elegance and movement to the look.
She kept her accessories fiery, carrying a red purse, stepping out in white heels with red soles, and completing it all with her signature low-cut blonde hair, styled in soft waves. And, of course, a classic red lip to match.
Kiekie
Nigerian content creator and Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as KieKie is giving modern royalty in a rich mix of teal and blue Aso-Oke outfit, wearing a voluminous, floor-length look designed by Ugo Monye.
The outfit features a structured, short-sleeved tunic with a high neckline, layered over wide-leg trousers with a subtle, shimmering pattern.
A long central panel of fabric runs down the front, creating a dramatic, flowing effect.
Her accessories lean into tradition with a bold, red beaded cap that pops against the deep tones of her outfit.
Multiple strands of coral beads rest on her neck, anchored by a gold pendant. She stacks gold bangles on her wrists, and her fingers sparkle with rings.
Erica Nlewedim
Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) reality television star and Nollywood actress, Erica Nlewedin gave us a look that ate and left no crumbs.
Star Girl as she is fondly called, shines bright in this mini black dress embroidered with petals flowers.
The net corset that crossed through her waist and curved out on her hip gave a sculptured look.
The flowers gave a beautiful princess vibe. Her makeup and hair added more luxury and a stunning look to her outfit.
Temi Otedola
Nigerian actress and blogger, Temi Otedola is stepping into 29 with purpose, style, and a wardrobe that never misses.
Celebrating her new age, the actress and fashion girlie kept it chic in a draped blue dress, chunky gold jewellery, and mustard heels.
Temi, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire business mogul never misses a fashion moment, especially when it comes to her birthdays. From front-row fashion week slays to the little details that elevate her everyday looks.
Temi has mastered the art of bold yet refined style. And this birthday outfit is another winning moment.
Mo Abudu
Mojisola Abudu, better known as Mo Abdul is a business mogul who wore a more casual outfit making her look more younger and beautiful.
The Entrepreneur wore a two-piece off-white outfit. She paired the outfit with black leggings and black high boots.
The style brought a more relaxed and playful mood to the business Icon. Her hair and makeup all complemented the playful vibes of the outfit.
