Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Here are the New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, March 9, to Saturday, March 15, 2025.

As always, Nigerian celebrities come through with stunning outfits, elegant style, and creative fashion representations.

This week, celebrities ensure they keep to the standard. Come along as we take you through celebrity-breathtaking attire and luxury wear.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

New Telegraph is here to take you through all your favorite celebrity wardrobes to showcase Nigeria’s creativity in the entertainment industry.

Erica Nlewedim

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemate and Nollywood actress, Erica Nlewedim celebrated her birthday over the week and shared some coluorful birthday photos.

Dressed in a sparkling pink sequined bodysuit with matching gloves, Erica looks every bit of a star.

The outfit hugs her figure, shimmering under the light and adding to the magic of the moment.

Then there’s the playful side, with another shot showing her holding a bowl of pink icing and a wooden spoon, fully embracing the cake-making theme with extra tiers, baking props, and sweet details all around.

Yemi Alade

The Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, turns a year older this week and she released some photos to celebrate this milestone.

Mama Africa, as she is fondly called gave a cultural look for her big day photos. As always, the singer looked in cultural attire from head to toe.

Her hair made a statement, wonderfully styled like a crown. She paired the look with some beads on her neck, hands and legs.

Yemi Alade looked like an African princess in this attire.

Burna Boy

The Nigerian Grammy-award-winning Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy attended Off-White’s Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show during Paris Fashion Week and made his runway debut, closing the show in true star fashion.

Dressed in an all-black leather outfit, he rocked a structured jacket with belted details, knee-length shorts, and chunky high-top boots. Dark shades completed the look, adding a cool edge.

Kie Kie

The Nigerian actress and content creator, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as Kie Kie served a busy look to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD).

Kie Kie wore a wine high-waist fringe skirt, she made a statement as she paired the look with a cropped jacket, a sequence pump heel, and a bag that matched the style.

Her hair was well laid with big earrings and some fingerings.

Asake

The Nigerian Grammy nominee, Asake, has been spotted for the second time at Paris Fashion Week where he wore a bold, dark orange patterned leather two-piece with a glossy finish.

The jacket and matching trousers featured Marine Serre’s signature crescent moon motif, adding a celestial touch to the look.

He paired it with black high-heeled shoes and accessories, with earrings and a gold bracelet that completed the look, making it edgy, masculine, and cool.

