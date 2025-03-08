Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

New Telegraph is here to take you through all your favorite celebrity wardrobes to showcase Nigeria’s creativity in the entertainment industry.

Veekee James

The Nigerian fashion mogul was draped in a stunning all-purple ensemble by Wanni Fuga. The look began with a statement woven turban, a signature of Wanni Fuga designs, setting the tone for an elegant and regal outfit.

The main piece is a floor-length gown crafted from shimmering, metallic purple fabric that catches the light beautifully, giving off a luxe, festive glow.

The fitted bodice flares into a voluminous skirt, creating a dramatic silhouette, while a sheer overlay in a softer shade of purple adds an ethereal touch. The wide, flowy sleeves elevate the ensemble even further.

She completed the look with perfectly coordinated accessories, a metallic purple handbag with a circular handle and pointed-toe heels peeking from beneath the gown.