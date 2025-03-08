Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Here are the New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, March 2, to Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week
New Telegraph is here to take you through all your favorite celebrity wardrobes to showcase Nigeria’s creativity in the entertainment industry.
Veekee James
The Nigerian fashion mogul was draped in a stunning all-purple ensemble by Wanni Fuga. The look began with a statement woven turban, a signature of Wanni Fuga designs, setting the tone for an elegant and regal outfit.
The main piece is a floor-length gown crafted from shimmering, metallic purple fabric that catches the light beautifully, giving off a luxe, festive glow.
The fitted bodice flares into a voluminous skirt, creating a dramatic silhouette, while a sheer overlay in a softer shade of purple adds an ethereal touch. The wide, flowy sleeves elevate the ensemble even further.
She completed the look with perfectly coordinated accessories, a metallic purple handbag with a circular handle and pointed-toe heels peeking from beneath the gown.
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie made a dazzling statement at the launch of her latest book, “Dream Count”
The acclaimed author stepped out in a metallic masterpiece by Ghanaian fashion house, Christie Brown, paired with striking accessories.
Her dress featured a structured bodice with intricate cut-out details, offering a contemporary twist on classic elegance. The silver fabric shimmered beautifully under the lights, and the fit-and-flare silhouette brought a regal yet playful vibe to her look.
She finished off the look with a bold pop of colour and turquoise heels that injected a fresh and unexpected touch to the silver palette.
Osas Ighodaro
Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro dressed in a dazzling carnival costume at the 2025 Trinidad Carnival.
Osas embodied the vibrancy and spirit of the festival. Her towering headpiece is a burst of purple, green, orange, yellow, and pink feathers.
A golden crown with shimmering embellishments completed the look, giving her a regal presence on the road.
Every detail of her outfit, from the designed bikini to the feathered backpiece, golden armbands, and bold, theatrical makeup, came together beautifully, capturing the essence of the celebration.
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy pulled up to the Pride of Britain Awards looking effortlessly refined in an all-black ensemble. She wore a black suit, wide-leg trousers, and a simple black top underneath.
Her hair was neatly styled, and she accessorised with silver earrings. With fresh, understated makeup, the whole look was put together without trying too hard.
Asake
The Nigerian Singer is fully embracing his military era. Arriving at the Off-White Fall/Winter 2025 show, he made a bold entrance in a dark olive green Off-White outfit that leaned heavily into military aesthetics.
The structured, utilitarian design featured sharp lines, functional details like epaulets and pockets, and embellishments that resembled insignia.
Asake trousers had a relaxed, streetwear-inspired fit with subtle nods to military style. To complete the look, he stepped out in dark boots with a slightly chunky, elevated sole, adding a rugged yet fashion-forward edge.