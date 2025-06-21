Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, June 16, to Saturday, June 21, 2025.

In this week’s article, we pick it from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup, down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their look for the week.

Timini Egbuson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

The Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, switched it up for his birthday without losing any of the drama.

He went full cream from the suit to the shirt to the bow tie; it was a clean, streamlined vibe that still felt luxe.

The white shoes made a statement, keeping things interesting. As always, Timini kept his accessories close with dark sunglasses and a two-toned metallic watch, giving the outfit that edge he never forgets.

Damilola Adegbite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damilola Adegbite (@adedamee)

The Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, celebrated her birthday over the week with stunning pictures.

Damilola marked the milestone in a show-stopping champagne-gold gown, shaped to perfection and covered in shimmering stones from top to bottom.

The sweetheart neckline and sculpted top half gave way to a generous train, with crystals packed thickly around the bodice and gradually spreading out as they fell.

Stephanie Linus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Linus (Okereke) (@stephanielinus)

The Nollywood Actress Stephanie Linus made an appearance at the Chanel and Tribeca “Through Her Lens” Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon held at The Greenwich Hotel Courtyard in New York City, wearing a custom creation by Nigerian premium fashion house Tesslo.

The piece features a structured silhouette, double-breasted detail, exaggerated sleeves, and bold African print motifs.

Styled with a crisp white shirt, slim black tie, and a sculpted white beret, the look was a flawless fusion of intellect and strength.

Nelly Mbonu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nnenna mbonu (@nellymbonu_)

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Nelly Mbonu, celebrated her 30th birthday with a party that was all things fabulous.

Nelly stepped out in a gold mini that was straight-up showstopping. The bodice was super structured and covered in mirror-like panels that caught every single light in the room.

The skirt was all fringe and sparkle, swinging around her legs like it had its own rhythm. She topped it all off with gold heels.

Tiwa Savage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

The Nigerian award-winning artiste, Tiwa Savage’s performance at the Little Simz’ Meltdown Festival was over the top.

Tiwa stepped out in a white cropped tank and a floor-sweeping blush pink satin skirt.

The skirt hugged the waist, then melted into soft folds near the hem. She paired it with a coordinating headscarf tied into a bow, with one long sash dropping past her shoulder.

Then there were the accessories. chunky, clear bangles stacked on both wrists that added just the right amount of drama.

