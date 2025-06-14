Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, June 8, to Saturday, June 14, 2025.

This week, many celebrities showcased their fashion sense through stylish costumes, beautiful makeup, and striking poses on their Instagram pages.

Whether it’s a photoshoot, attending an event, or celebrating birthdays, Nigerian celebrities consistently make a statement and look fantastic.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a stunning outfit from your favourite celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to walk you through their look for the week.

Tayo Odueke

The Ojude Oba Festival was a full display of style, flair, and culture this week. Nollywood actress, Tayo Odueke, brought the drama in the best way.

She wore an all-black ensemble that stood out in all the right ways: a long, flowing black coat with sharp, structured shoulders layered over a sleek black dress.

The lower part of the dress was decorated with colourful floral appliqués scattered in shades of red, purple, pink, orange and yellow.

She paired the look with dark sunglasses, bright red lipstick, and stacks of coral bead necklaces and bracelets.

Farooq Oreagba

Widely known as the king of steeze, Farooq Oreagba made a grand appearance at the Ojude Oba Festival

He wore a rich agbada made up of shades of brown and beige, embroidered with sharp geometric patterns in brown, gold and blue.

He paired it with a brown cap and a walking stick, completing a look that turned heads, especially when he rode into the arena on a horse.

Veekee James

The fashion mogul, Veekee James, celebrated her birthday during the week. The designer rocked not one, not two, but three different looks to celebrate her big day, and each one was hotter than the last.

Her first outfit started strong with a floor-length, strapless silver sequin dress that sparkled from head to toe.

Then came look number two, Veekee switched into a multicoloured sequinned dress that was all about celebration and colour.

Her hair was styled and curled down, giving dinner party vibes. She paired the outfit with dangling earrings.

For the third outfit, Veekee gave us a mini dress moment. Structured, chic with a multicoloured pattern. Her hair was styled up, giving a ready-to-party vibe.

Osas Ighodaro

For Veekee James’ birthday party, the Nollywood star Osas Ighodaro showed up in a gold-toned, sheer dress covered in green sequins.

There was a corset situation that cinched the waist; another highlight was the two dramatic, shell-like structures over her shoulders.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The acclaimed author and committee member of the just recently concluded Met Gala, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, was all shades of beautiful and gorgeous in this three-coloured strapless lace dress.

The midi-length dress featured three colours: a light yellow at the bottom, which transitions to a light lavender in the middle, and then to a light blue at the top.

Her hair was soft, voluminous, and shaped just enough to let her jewellery shine. Silver earrings and a matching necklace that gave her look a polished edge.

