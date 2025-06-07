Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, June 1, to Saturday, June 7, 2025.

In this week’s article, we pick it from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup, down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Even if it’s just a photoshoot, showing up for an event, or celebrating birthdays, Nigerian celebrities are always on point and ready to make a statement.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week is nothing short of a breathtaking outfit from your favourite celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Veekee James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

The fashion mogul, Veekee James, attended the premiere of Toyin Abraham’s latest film “Iyalode” Her look for the evening paid tribute to West African artistry, featuring a custom kente gown designed in Ghana.

The piece was floor-length and visually striking, composed of intricate beadwork and sequins in rich reds, coral tones, and subtle green highlights with a sharply defined shoulder that gave the look architectural strength.

The scoop neckline added a touch of softness to the strong silhouette. Paired with glowing makeup and a red clutch that matched the texture of her gown.

Toyin Abraham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi (@toyin_abraham)

Nollywood actress and film producer Toyin Abraham showed up looking like royalty in all white.

She’s wearing this gorgeous agbada-inspired outfit, a midi dress layered with a long, draped cloak.

The bottom half is covered in the prettiest floral appliqués in pink, purple, green, yellow, and orange.

Toyin added a white headwrap, some sparkly silver jewellery, and purple heels that matched the embroidery.

Mercy Aigbe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe wore a wild, dramatic outfit for the premiere of Toyin Abraham’s film ‘Iyalode’.

Mercy added extra flair by being carried onto the red carpet while sitting like a queen. Her golden gown was covered in awesome spikes, and she topped it off with a stunning headpiece.

Tems

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Nigerian Award-winning singer Tems was honored with the Billboard Diamond Award

The singer stepped up to receive the award in a mini blue dress. The bold blue, off-the-shoulder, ruched in all the right places, with a cool braided detail running straight down the front.

Her wavy hair, soft glam makeup, and minimal gold accessories kept everything together in the best way.

Ayo Edebiri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri)

The Emmy-winning actress, writer, and all-around genius Ayo Edebiri showed up in a lineup of designer looks.

She’s pictured in a multicoloured striped top and skirt from Bottega Veneta, wearing a floral headband by Binata Millinery.

Styled in looks from Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2025 collection, Balmain and Stella McCartney’s Pre-Fall lines, and the sculptural classics of Balenciaga, Edebiri moves between moods: poised, contemplative, playful

Share