Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, May 25, to Saturday, May 31, 2025.

This week, Nigerian celebrities come through with stunning outfits, elegant styles, and creative fashion representations for wedding events, parties, birthday shoots, and many more. Celebrities ensure they keep to the standard with breathtaking attire and luxury wear.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week is nothing short of a breathtaking outfit from your favourite celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Funke Akindele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olufunke Akindele (@funkejenifaakindele)

For the wedding reception of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo held in Tanzania over the week, Nollywood actress and film producer Funke Akindele wore a gold fitted gown crafted in a classic mermaid silhouette.

The fabric features beading and embroidery, giving the entire outfit a textured, statement finish.

The off-shoulder neckline adds a graceful touch, while the voluminous puffed sleeves made of satin bring in a dramatic, high-fashion edge.

She accessorised with a crystal-draped headpiece worn across her forehead like a crown, alongside simple drop earrings. Her makeup is soft and polished, giving the outfit a complete look.

Chioma Ikokwu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

The entrepreneur showed up for Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo in Tanzania in gold, glam, and goddess energy. Her Veekee James custom-made gown hugged in all the right places and had a neckline that brought the drama

The dress featured a fitted, corseted bodice that snatched the waist, flowing into a sleek skirt with just the right amount of flair. The neckline dipped low and was framed with bold, sculptural accents on the shoulders.

The shoulder was giving full-on art. The striking embellishment on her left shoulder curled like golden vines, adding an unexpected twist.

Her hair brought an elegant, old-Hollywood vibe, while her makeup balanced glam and glow with defined brows, winged liner, fluttery lash, and a glossy nude lip.

Osas Ighodaro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

The Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, stepped out in a bold pink mini blazer dress.

The dress came to life with detailed white threadwork full of swirling and looping lines that gave the dress texture and movement. With a plunging neckline, sharp shoulders, and a cinched waist

She paired it with large hoop earrings, soft glam makeup with hints of rosy eyeshadow and nude lips, and wore her hair sleek and straight, with light bangs brushing her brows.

Tubobereni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tubobereni S. (@tubobereni_)

The Nigerian fashion designer, Tubobereni, celebrated her birthday during the week with a generous look. For the shoot, she chose a bold pink gown that’s full of character.

The top half is neatly tailored with curved lines and soft structure, while the sleeves and bodice are dotted with fabric flowers in matching tones.

The skirt flows in pleated layers that spread out like petals, giving a sense of movement and ease. With a slick low bun, a flower tucked in her hair, and simple jewellery.