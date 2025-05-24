Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, May 18, to Saturday, May 24, 2025.

As always, Nigerian celebrities come through with stunning outfits, elegant style, and creative fashion representations.

This week, celebrities ensure they keep to the standard. Come along as we take you through celebrity-breathtaking attire and luxury wear

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week is nothing short of a breathtaking outfit from your favourite celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Davido

Davido, the Nigerian Afrobeat singer, was the perfect groomsman for his friend and manager, Asa Asika, who celebrated his traditional wedding to Leona Adesanya over the weekend.

For this special occasion, Davido’s outfit beautifully blended Yoruba and Igbo cultural elements.

His trousers displayed a distinctly Yoruba style with their loose fit and length above the ankles, which he paired with a buba.

Adding an Igbo touch, he wore a red cap traditionally associated with the Igbo culture and a customised chieftaincy fan inscribed with “OBO,” his popular nickname meaning “Omo Baba Olowo” (“son of a rich man”).

Completing his stylish look were red mules and jewellery featuring diamonds and red coral beads

Damilola Adegbite

Damilola Adegbite, the Nollywood actress, turned heads in a mermaid gown she wore to celebrate her 40th birthday. The pale nude, sheer in all the right places.

The bodice, sculpted with a sweetheart neckline, is thick with beadwork and crystal detail, hugging her torso before falling away into a cascade of sheer fabric that pools like liquid light at her feet.

Then there’s the flare. From the knees down, the dress goes full drama, spreading into a glittering train that spills down a staircase.

The styling is perfection. A sleek tiara in her dark, glossy hair and a swipe of red on her nails gave the whole thing an old-Hollywood-meets-modern-queen vibe.

Efe Irele

Efe Irele, the Nollywood actress, wore a striking full-length red dress with a fitted bodice embellished with coral beads. From the hips downward, the dress flared into a dramatic silhouette made from a plush, textured fabric.

Layered over the dress was a long, flowing coat crafted from the same material, extending into a bold train. She completed the look with a statement coral necklace, matching earrings, and a blonde hairstyle that added a modern, glamorous touch.

Nicole Chikwe and Naeto C

Nicole Chikwe and Naeto C gave us a full-blown couple moment during a wedding ceremony. Nicole wore a structured purple gown with gold and silver beadwork that caught the light in all the right ways.

The dress hugged her in the bodice, opened slightly at the neckline, and flared subtly at the hem. She paired it with a purple gentle, gold jewellery, and makeup that gave the look completeness.

Naeto C was the perfect plus-one in a clean white agbada and a purple cap that matched Nicole’s look without trying too hard.

Queen Ivie Atuwatse

The Queen of Warri, Queen Ivie Atuwatse, just turned 39, and she made sure every detail of her celebration was wrapped in elegance, intention and serious fashion moments.

She dropped a series of looks. First up, a deep red asooke dress with sculpted sleeves and pearl embellishments that ran across the fabric like carefully placed jewels.

She paired it with a matching gele and white pearls that brought the whole look together in the most regal way.