Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, May 11, to Saturday, May 17, 2025.

In this week article, we pick it from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Even if it’s just a photoshoot, showing up for an event, or celebrating birthdays, Nigerian celebrities are always on point and ready to make a statement.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week is nothing short of a breathtaking outfit from your favourite celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Osas Ighodaro

The Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro arrived at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), looking like Mother Earth herself.

Her dress brought the natural world to life, with its detailed patterns and grounded palette. Shades of green, brown, and soft grey curved across the fabric in liquid, organic shapes—each one outlined by golden-brown beads that framed the design like rings on a tree trunk.

Adding to the look were mushroom-like embellishments placed along the lower half and rising slightly upwards, adding a clever, earthy touch that tied the theme together in an unexpectedly charming way.

But it was the back of the dress that truly made a statement. Just above the zip line, a twig-like structure branched out, with small, delicate braces that arched upward to create a crown-like silhouette around her head.

Doyinsola David

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Doyinsola David stepped onto the AMVCA red carpet in a nature-inspired gown.

The dress featured a striking green bodice that resembled leafy foliage, from the waist down, the gown transformed into a rich, textured design that looked like intertwining tree roots flowing to the floor, forming a bold and organic silhouette.

She paired the ensemble with a matching green choker that tied the look together perfectly.

Joy Mojisola Raimi

The super model, Joy Mojisola, who is in India to represent Nigeria at the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant also made statement with her attire.

For the opening ceremony, Joy wore a custom piece that celebrated the diversity of Nigeria’s cultures.

The gown featured flowing lines inspired by Cross River ceremonial dress, adorned with gold detailing in tribute to northern royalty. Coral beads and motifs from Edo and Igbo traditions added layers of history and strength.

A beaded gele completed the look. With a horsetail whisk and fan in hand, she embodied the spirit of tradition, leadership, and cultural pride.

Embroidered across the gown was the shape of Africa, in green and red, symbolising growth, resilience, and unity.

Adedimeji Lateef

The Nollywood Actor and filmmaker, Lateef Adedimeji wore a silver suit, with silver embellishments on the jacket, which was another showstopper.

And these were just a few of the remarkable looks as he paired the outfit with a black tie and shoes, and black sunglasses.

Just above the suit is an embroidery of shining stones, which added glitter to the suit.

Asa Asika And Leona Adesanya

Afrobeat superstar Davido’s longtime manager, Asa Asika, is engaged to his partner, Leona Adesanya and they’ve shared the sweetest photos to mark the moment.

In a carousel of pictures, Asa and Leona are seen together in different looks, each one capturing a different mood.

In one photo, they wear matching burgundy aso-oke outfits. Asa in a full agbada set with a matching cap, and Leona in a fitted dress with a sweetheart neckline and sheer long sleeves, her gele tied perfectly to complete the look.

