Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, March 8 to Saturday, March 14th 2026.

In this week’s article, we picked stylish costumes, beautiful makeup, and poses on their Instagram pages; many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Today’s article features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through the outfit for the week.

Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SimiSoFineSoFly💎 (@simisanyaa)

Lifestyle influencer Simi Sanya and music video producer Femi Dapson held their traditional marriage this week wearing a blush pink and forest green outfit for their first outing.

Femi’s outfit was made by HRH Bespoke Imperial. He agbada was made from a structured, textured fabric with heavy forest green embroidery running down the centre panel in a geometric grid and leaf-like motifs that extend all the way down to a circular crest at the hem.

Beneath it, he wears matching pink sokoto and a fila with a green embroidered border.

The styling is intentionally bold, layered in an oversized green bead necklace with a large emerald-toned pendant, dark round sunglasses, and a sculptural green staff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SimiSoFineSoFly💎 (@simisanyaa)

Simi’s look, made by Prudential Gabriel, picks up the same forest green geometric embroidery along the hips and the front of the skirt of her fitted blush pink gown.

The bodice has an off-the-shoulder neckline with dramatic fan-like sculptural sleeves in green pleats that give the silhouette a sharp, modern edge.

The hem of the skirt features a cutout detail that reveals the layered embroidery underneath.

She completes the look with a blush pink gele tied in a structured, rounded style, a gold necklace, and a small pink drawstring pouch.

Chioma Akpotha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)



Popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha celebrated her 46th birthday on Thursday, March 12 , with a standout looks that paid tribute to Nigerian traditional fashion.

Her first look took inspiration from Edo ceremonial dressing. Chioma wore a floor-length burgundy velvet gown shaped in a mermaid silhouette that hugged the body before opening into a wide train at the back.

The bodice featured a striking central panel packed with coral beads and pearls, creating a rich focal point against the velvet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

For her second look, Chioma switched things up with a glamorous take on Igbo ceremonial style. She wore a slim-fitting floor-length gown in a rich wine tone covered in gold and tonal embroidery.

The bodice featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with sheer mesh detailing, while the off-shoulder sleeves were finished with beaded fringe that moved gently along the arms.

Her jewellery once again centred on coral beads, including a bold multi-layered necklace finished with a large gold pendant.

She paired the gown with a gold clutch and styled her hair into a sculptural updo accented with wine and rose-gold fabric arranged into a crown-like shape.

Veekee James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

The pregannt talented Fashion Designer, Veekee James wore a black sheer mesh gown from the turtleneck all the way down to the mermaid hem, fitting closely through the body and making her baby bump fully and deliberately visible.

A long black sheer fabric panel extends from both sides of her body. A gold chain belt with letter and charm pendants sits at her waist, she wore a large ornate gold earrings with amber-toned stones, a gold cuff bracelet, long straight hair falling over one shoulder

Gold floral embroidery and tiny gold studs appeared across the rest of the dress, giving the fabric texture and depth.

Hilda Baci and Damilola Akinwunmi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Hilda Baci, the three-time Guinness World Record holder wore a gown that played beautifully with colour.

The mermaid silhouette hugged closely through the body, beginning with a structured corset bodice shaped with a sweetheart neckline and soft off-shoulder straps.

The bodice appeared in a soft sky-blue shade decorated with turquoise floral lace appliqué, giving the top of the dress a textured, dimensional look.

The skirt took things even further with a gradual shift in colour. Starting with a rich cobalt blue at the waist, the fabric transitioned through teal before landing in a deep emerald green at the hem. The entire skirt was densely beaded, creating a surface that felt almost jewel-like under the light.

A mid-thigh slit revealed green crystal-embellished strappy heels that tied neatly into the colour story. Hilda completed the look with a vibrant turquoise gele styled with a dramatic floral fold.

While Damilola Akinwunmi matched her palette by keeping his look rooted in traditional menswear.

He wore a powder blue agbada layered over a navy embroidered waistcoat, adding contrast and depth beneath the flowing robe. Powder blue sokoto trousers, black loafers, and a navy-and-white patterned fila rounded out the outfit.

With round tinted sunglasses, a gold watch, and a silver bracelet.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

The power couple showed up looking dapper in a co-ordinated outfit.

Kiky’s look is built around a fitted powder blue gown with a structured corset bodice, a sweetheart neckline and sheer long sleeves covered entirely in crystals and rhinestones from shoulder to wrist.

The mermaid skirt continues the crystal and bead work in a geometric pattern that runs from her hips all the way down to the floor, with a peplum detail at the waist giving the silhouette extra shape and drama.

Her gele is tied in a bright turquoise blue with a large floral fold at the front, her necklace is a diamond choker sitting close to the collarbone.

Akin’s agbada is powder blue with bold navy blue embroidery running across the front panel in a mix of diamond shapes, leaf motifs and geometric lines.

He paired it with matching sokoto and an embroidered fila that ties the blue and white tones together from head to toe.

Tinted round sunglasses, black loafers, a cream feather fan in hand, layered long black beaded necklaces and a gold pendant finish the look off. He is in a soft colour palette and somehow making a very loud statement with it.