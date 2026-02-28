Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, February 22nd to Saturday, February 28th 2026.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Adesua Etomi–Wellington

Nigerian actress Adesua just turned 40, and she is celebrating with stunning and heartwarming photos shared on her Instagram page.

For her photoshoot, she wore a deep blue denim co-ord, a cropped jacket, and a mini skirt.

The entire set is covered in gold studding arranged in sweeping feather-like patterns, with gold shell-shaped hardware scattered across the jacket and large gold buckles on both pieces.

The shoes match the denim so precisely in both colour and tone. Blue strappy platform heeled sandals with woven and long loose curls, gold hoop earrings, and a ring.

Imisi

The 2025 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV star winner, Imisi, stepped out in a black outfit.

She wore a strapless corset-style top with studded detailing along the neckline, paired with a very short textured mini skirt in a dark, fluffy fabric.

She rocked a patent leather belt at the waist, which sits right at the centre. Then there are the boots, thigh-high black leather platform boots with multiple buckle straps running down the front and a chunky, heavily ridged platform sole.

She keeps the accessories minimal, a pearl choker necklace, stacked bracelets and bangles on both wrists, and small earrings, while her hair is cut into a short, sharp pixie style topped with a black leather flat cap.

Moses And Marie Bliss

Nigerian Gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Marie are celebrating two years since their civil wedding on February 28, 2024.

The couple stepped out in coordinated all-denim matching light blue jackets, wide-leg trousers, and white tops.

Marie wore her natural hair in loose puffs with tinted tortoiseshell shades while Moses kept it clean with silver aviators and a white chain necklace.

Mide Iwasokun

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and social media influencer Mide wore a matching brown plaid co-ord set, consisting of an oversized long-sleeve button-down shirt and a pair of fitted mini shorts in the same fabric.

The plaid is a classic brown and dark brown check, and the shirt is worn slightly open at the front. She pairs the co-ord with deep red pointed-toe stiletto heels worn over white frilly ankle socks with a lace frill detail at the top.

A small red quilted chain-strap shoulder bag that matches the heels perfectly. Her hair falls long, sleek, and straight past her shoulders, and her makeup is full and well done.

Teniola Aladese

Fast-rising Nollywood actress and style figure Teniola Aladese stepped out in a pretty, cute red mini dress.

The bodice is structured in a corset-style fit with sheer mesh panels that give the silhouette a clean, considered shape.

Then there are the three-dimensional red rose appliqués covering the bust and skirt.

The deep burgundy chiffon train that drapes from the shoulders and trails behind her gives the look a length and weight that keeps it from reading as simply a mini dress.