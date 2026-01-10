Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, January 4th to Saturday, January 10th 2026.

In this week’s article, we picked stylish costumes, beautiful makeup, and poses on their Instagram pages; many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Today’s article features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through the outfit for the week.

Mercy Aigbe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Celebrating her birthday, Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe wears a rich purple aso-oke set, detailed with geometric patterns in turquoise blue and cream embroidery.

The look features a classic iro and buba, with bell sleeves that add a soft sense of volume, paired with a matching shoulder drape.

Her gele is beautifully tied in the same deep purple, completing the look.

She finishes things off with white coral beads, coordinating bracelets and rings, a white embroidered clutch with colourful floral details.

Sabrina Idukpaye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sabrina Bella (@sabrina_idukpaye)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV star Sabrina steps out in a mint blue long-sleeve top designed with sculptural shoulders that immediately draw the eye.

Across the front sits an abstract line drawing of a face, she pairs it with a black sequined mini skirt. The sequins add depth without overpowering the artwork on top.

She added a black strappy heeled sandals that grounded the outfit, keeping things sleek and streamlined.

Asake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr M$ney 💸 (@asakefp)

Nigerian superstar, Asake, stepped out for his first-ever South African performance at the Goldrush Dome.

The outfit featured a collarless jacket detailed with contrast black piping along the edges, finished with statement white buttons and front patch pockets.

The wide-leg trousers echoed the same piping down the sides, creating a clean visual line from top to bottom.

Underneath, a crisp white shirt kept things grounded, while chunky tan platform boots added a practical touch that worked perfectly for a live performance setting.

Zlatan And Davita Lamai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WORLD🌎PRESIDENT (@zlatan_ibile)

Nigerian singer, Zlatan and his partner Davita were the couple goal as they stepped out together.

Davita looked every bit a CEO ready to take on the week in a white tailored suit.

Her double-breasted blazer with peaked lapels and structured shoulders paired beautifully with a white midi pencil skirt that had a frayed hem.

Her long black hair fell in soft waves, and white pointed-toe heels added just the right touch.

Zlatan matched her effortlessly in a charcoal grey pinstripe double-breasted suit.

Classic tailoring with subtle pinstripes added visual interest, while a burgundy tie and matching pocket square, crisp white shirt, and black dress shoes with white detailing kept things sharp and stylish.

Ayra Starr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starrgirl 💜⭐️ (@ayrastarr)

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr performs in a sheer organza blouse with long sleeves and a plunging neckline, layered over a neat bralette.

This was paired with a structured mini skirt detailed with pleats and an asymmetrical peplum at the hip, finished off with a visible zip detail. The pointed-toe pumps stayed on theme, also in white.