Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, April 27, to Saturday, May 3, 2025.

From stylish costumes to beautiful makeup and poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Even if it’s just a photoshoot, showing up for an event, or celebrating birthdays, Nigerian celebrities are always on point and ready to make a statement.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week is nothing short of a breathtaking outfit from your favourite celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Veekee James

For her brother’s wedding, the fashion mogul, Veeke James, stepped out in bright blue and looked absolutely beautiful.

She wore a lace gown with a structured off-the-shoulder top, sheer long sleeves, and blue sequins. The lower half featured a wrapper skirt in the same rich lace, also covered in sequins that caught the light beautifully.

No traditional outfit is complete without the finishing touches, and Veekee didn’t hold back.

She paired her dress with a blue gele that matched the bodice perfectly, coral beads, and a glittering purse shaped like a cocktail glass—all in that same bold blue. It was a full-on blue moment.

Annie Macaulay

The Nollywood actress, Annie Marculay, stepped out in an adire-print strapless crop top and wide-leg trousers, covered in loud, swirling shades of pink, black, and lime green.

But it was the coat that really set things off. A lime green beauty with sharp shoulders and a dramatic fringe hem that swung with every move.

Even her pointed heels stayed in tune, picking up the exact green of the coat. With her hair styled into a sleek short cut and makeup that played up her eyes just right.

Osas Ighodaro

The Nollywood star, Osas Ighodaro, wore a strapless gown. The bodice is sharply structured, almost corset-like, blending rich plum and black panels that hug her frame with intent.

Then there’s the skirt, fluid black fabric that falls just right, interrupted by a bold thigh-high slit that adds movement and edge.

Accessories are kept tonal and textured. Around her neck, layered strands of dark beads matched by a bracelet on one wrist.

Flavour

The Nigerian music star, Flavour stepped out in an outfit styled by the popular Swanky Jerry. Flavour embodied royalty in a long, flowing coat made from rich red fabric covered with crown patterns.

The coat featured a red velvet collar and lapels, adding an extra layer of opulence to his look. Underneath, he wore a high-necked, bright red top with wide, dramatic sleeves that flared out at the cuffs.

His trousers, made from the same fabric and colour, completed the striking outfit.

He wore dark sunglasses and a single layer of necklace. His locs were styled neatly, and the whole outfit carried a strong sense of presence and style.

Jemima Osunde

The Nollywood actress celebrated her birthday in true style. She stuns in an off-the-shoulder denim dress, tailored to fit perfectly and crafted in varying shades of blue.

The long-sleeved piece features lighter denim panels that create a striking, geometric design, contouring her figure effortlessly.

Her hair is styled in a voluminous, shoulder-length bob with soft brown tones and fringe, while her makeup keeps things natural, with an emphasis on her eyes.

