Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, December 7 to Saturday, December 13 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked stylish costumes, beautiful makeup, and poses on their Instagram pages; many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Today’s article features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through the outfit for the week.

Toke Makinwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Nigerian TV personality Toke Makinwa stepped out in a rich purple mini dress crafted with impressive detail.

The piece is packed with texture: sculpted fabric roses placed across the bodice, sleeves, and skirt; pleating and ruching arranged in fan-like patterns; and touches of gold beading.

The off-shoulder sleeves come with volume, shaped with rosettes and light chain accents that tie the theme together. Also, the silhouette features a plunging V-neckline, a defined waist, and a fitted mini skirt.

For accessories, she kept the focus on the dress with gold strappy heels and simple stud earrings. Makeup stays soft — glowing skin and a neutral lip to round off the look.

Liquorose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) Reality TV star Liquorose wore a striking all-black fit.

The outfit begins with a structured black top featuring a deep V-neckline, pronounced cap sleeves and a sculptural peplum that shapes the waist beautifully.

Then the skirt. It’s a layered mix of sheer black fabric and long, floor-length fringe that moves with every step. The fringe reveals soft glimpses of the legs beneath while maintaining a sleek outline, giving the overall look a striking, textured finish.

Kie Kie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Content creator Kie Kie stepped out for the premiere of the movie “Behind the Scenes” looking like a beautiful goddess.

The white gown, which has different colours of embroidered flowers on it, made the dress lively.

The floral touches, garden-inspired details, made the look feel personal yet perfectly aligned with the theme.

She paired the outfit with a pink clutch, lemon shoes. Her hair band and pixie hairstyle all align with the dress.

Bambam Adebuniyan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (@bammybestowed)

Big Brother Naiaj (BBNaija) Reality TV star, Bambam, stepped out in a plum gown covered in teeny beads that made the lilac waves running across the bodice and hips, which added this cool, curvy rhythm, and the shape hugged all the right places before opening out at the hem in the most flattering sweep.

Then she doubled down with huge, soft-pink bubble sleeves with tiny crystals swinging from the edges. Her hair carried matching floral pieces that made the look even sweeter

Genevieve Nnaji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@genevievennaji)

Veteran Nollywood actress and producer, Genevieve Nnaji, stepped out in a striking gold look featuring a dress paired, from what we can tell, with a skirt underneath.

The entire piece is pleated, creating clean vertical lines and a gentle sense of movement. The large cape sleeves cascaded from her shoulders, giving the outfit a regal, almost goddess-like impression.

She styled the look with sunglasses, bold earrings, rings and a small clutch bag. Her full, rounded afro framed her face beautifully, adding a soft touch to the overall look.