Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, November 23 to Saturday, November 29 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked stylish costumes, beautiful makeup, and poses on their Instagram pages; many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Today’s article features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through the outfit for the week.

Tems

Nigerian Afribeat star, Tems, made an appearance at the GQ Men of the Year event in a fitted white tank-style top, paired with a textured, floor-length skirt shaped with soft sculpting and a gentle trail at the back.

The waist is defined with a structured corset element that pulls the whole look together without breaking the all-white theme. Her hair was styled in short, voluminous curls, with a few pieces framing her face for a hint of vintage charm.

The deep-toned lipstick and defined eye makeup added to the overall mood of the look, while her accessories — a pearl-drop necklace and matching earrings — brought just the right touch of shine.

Rema

Nigerian Afrobeat star Rema chose an all-white suit with clean, modern tailoring and a quiet sort of confidence that doesn’t need any embellishment for an event.

His clear-framed glasses added a contemporary touch, while a small lapel brooch and a few rings introduced just the right amount of detail.

Meanwhile, the boots, a rich cognac shade that stood out against the white, creating a thoughtful contrast without overwhelming the outfit.

Onyinyechi Basil

Nigerian supermodel, Onyinyechi Basil, made a striking impression at the Miss Universe 2025 national costume show in Bangkok.

Her outfit, Akwa Nwanyi, The Frond of Womanhood, draws inspiration from the sacred palm tree of Igboland, a symbol of life, strength, and renewal.

Raffia wraps trace her silhouette, coral beads bring vibrant colour, and cowries shine as symbols of femininity.

Her towering headpiece stretches toward the sky, bridging the earthly and the spiritual, while the woven mat beneath her feet carries the legacy of generations who tilled, nurtured, and cultivated the soil.

Bella Okagbue

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV star, Bella Okagbue, stepped out in a beautiful mini dress. The one-shoulder cut gave it a clean, flattering shape.

She carried a silver clutch, wore strappy heels, and kept her hair sleek. A few accessories on her wrist and simple earrings tied everything together without doing too much.

Sheggz Olusemo

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Sheggz Olusemo, also kept things cool and modern with a relaxed traditional fit: a loose top with wide three-quarter sleeves and cropped wide-leg trousers in blue and white print.

He topped it off with a white traditional cap, silver chains, a luxury watch and black loafers worn with white socks, giving the look an easy, stylish edge.