Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, November 9 to Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Liquorose

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Liquorose, stepped out in celebration of her heritage, style, and African storytelling

She was out for the premiere wearing a gold gele with traditional coral beads, paired with a glossy gold clutch.

Sabrina

Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) Reality TV star, Sabrina, stepped out for the premiere of “3 Cold Dishes”, the movie that celebrated African Elegance and Red Carpet Royalty.

She wore a laid iro and buba, and layered coral beads, holding a white irukere and a gold clutch.

Lilian Afegbai

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai celebrated her birthday in a stunning photo shoot.

She stepped out in rich shades of brown from head to toe, turning monochrome into style energy.

The sheer mesh fabric added just the right touch of edge, while the sculpted corset at her waist brought structure. On top of it all, a wide-brimmed hat in the same print completed the look.

Sheggz Olusemo

Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) Reality TV star celebrated his 30th Birthday with the smooth confidence we all know him for.

For his milestone birthday shoot, Sheggz kept things clean in a black and white combo.

He wore wide-leg black trousers and a white shirt detailed with floral accents on the collar, layered with a cropped black jacket that pulled the whole look together.

The dark shades added that signature Big Sheggz touch, confident, composed, and stylish.

Boluwatife Balogun

Nigerian award-winning Afrobeat star and son of Wizkid, Boluwatife Balogun, debuted his EP, “Champion’s Arrival,” and dropped a stunning series of photos.

The all-black leather look he chose is a fashion statement. There’s a leather beret with a decorative touch, a classic bomber jacket with functional pockets, and a black shirt and tie layered underneath.

His trousers flare just enough to balance the silhouette, and the studded belt with gold footwear.