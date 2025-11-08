Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, November 2 to Saturday, November 8, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked stylish costumes, beautiful makeup, and poses on their Instagram pages; many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through the outfit for the week.

Toke Makinwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

TV personality and influencer Toke Makinwa took her baby Yakira Eliana to church for dedication, both are dressed in white, twinning in the most beautiful way

Toke’s look is a sculptural off-shoulder dress by Bridal Accent, complete with oversized puff sleeves that create an airy sense of movement.

The ruched fabric wraps diagonally across her body, drawing the eye with each fold and curve.

Yaya, on the other hand, is dressed in the sweetest little white dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Osas Ighodaro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro showed up for the premiere of “3 Cold Dishes” looking stunning in a red gown

The fitted bodice was covered in glistening beadwork that gave it a sculpted feel, while deep burgundy ruffled straps added extra texture and movement.

To complete the look, Osas wore the traditional Edo headpiece, richly decorated with coral beads — a perfect nod to her heritage.

She matched it with layers of coral bead necklaces, bracelets, and orange tassel earrings that brought the entire look together.

Dorathy Bachor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorathy Bachor (@thedorathybachor)

Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) Reality TV star celebrated her birthday over the week with beautiful pictures.

For the occasion, Dorathy chose a striking navy blue evening dress featuring a sculptural corset top paired with a floor-length fringe.

Her hair was styled in an elegant updo and her makeup blended the beautiful gown.

Priscilla Ojo And Chioma Ikokwu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Social media influencer Priscilla Ojo and entrepreneur Chioma Ikokwu stepped out and totally owned the closing night of Lagos Fashion Week with a stunning look.

Priscilla’s sheer dark grey dress was giving sleek, polished glam — the tie-waist detail and gold accessories made it effortlessly chic.

Chioma balanced the vibe perfectly in a black sheer fit that showed off her figure, topped with platinum waves and that bold red handbag, the pop of colour we all need!

CeeC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) (@ceec_official)

Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) Reality TV star, Ceec shared a stunning look for her birthday, showcasing confidence and style.

She wears a sleek black turtleneck top with sheer mesh panels and thoughtful cut-outs around the torso, creating a sculpted hourglass shape.

Then there’s the skirt, a sculptural showpiece in a soft champagne-ivory shade. It’s beautifully gathered into accordion-like pleats that fall in a chevron pattern, giving the fabric depth and movement. The look is finished with gold jewellery.