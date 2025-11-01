Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, October 25th, to Saturday, November 1st, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked stylish costumes, beautiful makeup, and poses on their Instagram pages; many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through the outfit for the week.

Isabella

Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) Reality star, Isabella, stepped out looking all shades of gorgeous.

Isabella stepped out in a fuchsia pink off-shoulder blouse with ruffled sleeves that moved beautifully with every turn. The blouse had subtle embellishments and a fitted shape that balanced elegance with a touch of fun.

She paired it with a teal green wrapper decorated with floral embroidery in soft pinks and purples, with bits of blue adding that extra pop of colour.

Her gele, made from the same lush green fabric, was tied high and bold, making her look come together with a simple choker and a green handheld fan.

Kiky Festus

Nigerian fashion influencer, Kiky Festus, stepped out for the Lagos fashion show in chic outfits.

Kiky’s gown was something else entirely. Peach and blush pink spirals twisted across her torso in structured pleats that fanned out like origami.

Every fold felt intentional, almost like the dress itself was performing on the runway.

Akin Faminu

The social media influencer and lifestyle creator, Akin Faminu, was showing why menswear can be just as daring.

Sheer white trousers with a matching crinkled jacket and a brown patterned panel down the centre gave his look some contrast. A wide-brimmed black hat and dark sunglasses added the perfect edge.

Chi-Chi

Nigerian content creator, Chi-Chi Adogu was dazzling in a sequinned mini dress by Onalaja that was an explosion of colour and texture.

The dress featured a sweetheart neckline with thick straps and was fully covered in sequins arranged in an abstract watercolour-like pattern, shifting from emerald green to gold, coral, brown, pink, purple, and blue.

Dede

Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) Reality TV star, Dede Ashiogwu, looked stunning in a black velvet dress with an Off-shoulder, Mermaid silhouette.

The dress hugs her through the torso and hips before flaring out into a floor-length mermaid skirt.

Her styling sealed the deal. Hair pulled back into a sleek, low bun, glowing makeup that highlighted her natural features, and just the right touch of sparkle with a diamond choker necklace.

The metallic clutch was the perfect finishing touch, balancing polish with subtle shine.