Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, October 19th, to Saturday, October 25th, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked stylish costumes, beautiful makeup, and poses on their Instagram pages; many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through the outfit for the week.

Bambam Adenibuyan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (@bammybestowed)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Bambam Adenibuyan, just gave us a cultural look rich in fashion and style.

She wore a corseted red sequinned top paired with an akwete wrapper featuring bold geometric prints in red, yellow, blue, and white.

The wrapper’s tessellated pattern and fringe detail added a striking finish that felt both cultural and current.

Her look was completed with a deep red structured gele, layers of coral beads on her neck, ears, and wrists.

Akin Faminu And Kiky Festus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus, the couple, both stepped out looking so beautiful and stylish.

Akin Faminu wore a midi-length black velvety overcoat layered over a long-sleeved top embroidered with gold patterns, paired with a flowing tan traditional piece that brushed his ankles.

Around his neck, several strands of deep red coral beads rested against his chest. He completed his look with a red cap adorned with a single feather, a traditional hand fan, and dark sunglasses that added a touch of cool confidence.

While Kiky Festus matched his regal charm with a vibrant mix of green and gold. Her off-shoulder gold corset blouse, with its structured, embellished sleeves, sat beautifully above a deep emerald wrapper richly detailed with beads and sequins.

Her headtie, tied neatly in a dark green hue, framed her face perfectly. She carried a feathered fan custom-made with her name, “KIKY” glinting across it and kept her accessories simple with gold and green pieces.

Omoni Oboli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

Nollywood actress and film producer, Omoni Oboli, stepped out looking stunning in a corseted top beautifully detailed with purple and gold sequins.

The look came together with a matching wrapper, a striking gele, and a handbag to complete it.

Uzor Arukwe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UZOR ARUKWE (@uzor.arukwe)

Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe, wore a striking traditional outfit designed by Krosskultureng . The outfit was a two-piece ensemble.

The look blended modern tailoring with traditional Nigerian-inspired elements.

The ensemble gave it a clean, sophisticated, and elegant look.

Uzor Arukwe wore the outfit with black dress shoes, red hat and cap, completing a polished and fashionable appearance.

Sabrina Idukpaye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sabrina Bella (@sabrina_idukpaye)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)Reality TV star Sabrina Idukpaye shared a series of photos on her Instagram looking all chic and beautiful.

One look, she wears a long-sleeved lime-green gown beaded in smooth, wave-like lines that draw the eye across her silhouette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sabrina Bella (@sabrina_idukpaye)

Her most recent look: white, fitted, and calm in its simplicity, designed to highlight her shape and those endless legs that have become her visual signature.