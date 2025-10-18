Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, October 12th, to Saturday, October 18th, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked stylish costumes, beautiful makeup, and poses on their Instagram pages; many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity with a special focus on Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) finalist as the reality TV show wraps up on Sunday, October 5, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through the outfit for the week.

Daniel Etim–Effiong And Toyosi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Toyosi Etim-Effiong (@the_toyosi)

The celebrity couple, Daniel Etim–Effiong and Toyosi, stepped out to the movie premiere of “The Herd,” the new film directed by Daniel, in a light grey ceremonial military dress uniform that felt both regal and modern.

The tailoring was impeccable, and every detail mattered, from the gold buttons to the braided cord resting on his shoulder and the peaked cap that completed the look.

Toyosi chose a red strapless gown that was simply breathtaking. The floral details on the bodice and the fringe that trailed from mid-thigh gave the dress a graceful flow.

Her silver heels added a soft sparkle, while a purple beaded necklace brought a touch of contrast.

Mercy Aigbe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, stepped out in a pristine ivory coat dress this week, which features a dramatic, sculptural collar that frames her face like something straight out of a runway dream.

Gold lion head buttons run down the front. The silhouette stays sleek with a knee-length pencil finish and long fitted sleeves.

Mercy kept the accessories in the same rich tone. A metallic gold croc-embossed handbag, gold hoops, layered bangles, and gold-toned pumps with a touch of sparkle at the toes. Every piece complements the dress without taking away from it.

Adesua Etomi–Wellington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@adesuaetomi)

Talented Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi Wellington, on her part, wore a floor-length dress featuring a halter neckline with a sweetheart cut, each curve traced with delicate beadwork that shimmered under the lights.

From the hip down, layers of fringe swayed as she moved. For a pop of colour, Adesua carried a red beaded clutch and perfectly paired with a simple gold bracelet.

Adekunle Gold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Fish (@adekunlegold)

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Adekunle Gold shared some fresh photos showing his fashion sense in full swing.

He’s dressed in a lush green velvet agbada embroidered with gold across the front, worn over matching trousers.

Around his neck, long green beads add that extra bit of flair, and his matching cap ties it all together with quiet confidence.

Imisi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imisioluwa Eniola Ayanwale (@imisiofficial)

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 winner, Imisi, stepped into her winner’s party in a deep burgundy lace gown that swept the floor.

Its floral beading reflects soft, glowing hues with every movement. The sheer neckline and sleeves brought a delicate finish, while the fitted bodice reminded everyone why this was her night.

Around her neck sat a Swarovski crystal necklace, layered bracelets glimmering as she moved. A white clutch added balance, proof that she understands when to let the details speak quietly.

Her hair framed her face in smooth waves, and her warm-toned makeup — bronze eyes, winged liner, mauve-plum lips — radiated ease and poise.