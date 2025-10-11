Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, October 5th, to Saturday, October 11th, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked stylish costumes, beautiful makeup, and poses on their Instagram pages; many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity with a special focus on Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) finalist as the reality TV show wraps up on Sunday, October 5, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through the outfit for the week.

Ebuka Obi–Uchendu

For the grand finale of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV Show, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, draped in a white robe, layered a striking leopard-print vest over it, featuring a bold gold-embroidered lion head on the chest.

Ebuka’s accessories amplified the regal feel: an ornate gold crown with a burgundy velvet base, layered coral beads in shades of pink and orange, a black-and-gold walking stick, and blue-tinted aviator sunglasses.

Dede Ashiogwu

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 finalist, Dede Ashiogwu, wore a rich red George fabric skirt with golden embroidery for the grand finale.

Paired with it was a structured corset top featuring bold cut-outs, giving the traditional textile a refreshingly new edge.

To tie it all together, she draped herself with a matching wrapper that added texture and dimension, while her soft glam makeup and sleek hair let the outfit do most of the talking.

Thelma

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Thelma, stepped out for the finale looking stunning.

She wore a rich emerald green look that combined structure and flair, complete with sculptural sleeves and a sweeping train that brought a touch of royalty.

Sabrina

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Sabrina, stepped out for the finale looking chic and beautiful.

She leaned into high-fashion drama with a navy blue gown that featured striking bow details and feather accents, pairing it with long braids and bold makeup that gave her a polished, editorial finish.

Mide

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Mide chose a gold dress covered in sequins, its sleek, body-hugging cut glinting under the lights—a timeless look that matched her confident poise.