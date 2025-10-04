Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, September 28, to Saturday, October 4, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked stylish costumes, beautiful makeup, and poses on their Instagram pages; many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through the outfit for the week.

Mercy Eke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Eke (@official_mercyeke)

Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) Reality TV star, Mercy Eke, celebrated her birthday over the week with some breathtaking photoshoots.

Her outfit choice was a full white suit that struck the right balance between structure and ease.

The oversized blazer, styled open with strong shoulders and a longer cut, created a commanding frame, while the wide-leg trousers flowed to the floor in clean lines.

Pearls layered around her neck added a touch of refinement, and her platinum blonde pixie cut gave the look a modern finish.

Lilian Afegbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, is on the cover of Allure Vanguard, styled by Swazzi in a gown that infuses heritage and modern design.

The bodice carried bold blocks of red, white, navy, and orange in an abstract, geometric pattern. While the skirt spun into life with traditional Ankara prints – yellow florals and fine motifs laid against a deep backdrop.

Together, the two elements created a look that carried its roots proudly while pushing into contemporary lines.

Her styling held everything in place: soft side-parted waves, subtle gold jewellery layered across her neckline, a striking metallic cuff on her wrist, and metallic green pointed-toe heels that tied into the colour story with a futuristic lift.

Her makeup was clean and polished, with a bold lip to anchor it all.

Ebuka Obi–Uchendu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV host, Ebuka Obi–Uchendu during the Sunday live eviction show, took us all the way to the North, channelling an inspired look from Naija hip-hop pioneer, Zaaki Azzay.

A black blazer sits neatly over a button-up shirt detailed with striking white patterns across the chest and sleeves, reminiscent of ornate paisley and mandala designs.

On the lower half, wide-leg striped trousers in black and white take centre stage, paired with a coordinating cap for that full-circle Zaaki touch. Dark sunglasses and a flash of colour on his wrist complete the look.

Omowunmi Dada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada, shared some beautiful pictures on the occasion of her birthday celebration.

She chose a strapless metallic gown that’s basically a golden dream: sculpted bodice, floral accents at the waist, and a floor-length fringe skirt with a high slit that makes every step look like a runway moment. Think liquid sunshine, but couture.

She finished the look with her hair braided back into a crown-worthy style, bold earrings, and a gold cuff, keeping everything on-theme. Her makeup stayed glowy and fresh, letting the dress do all the talking.

Beverly Osu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEVERLY OSU (@beverly_osu)



Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu, celebrated her 33rd birthday over the week with some stunning photoshoots.

She shared a series of stunning images where she posed on rocky terrain in a flowing purple satin skirt paired with a fitted lace bodysuit.

The movement of the skirt against the rugged backdrop gave her photos an ethereal quality, while statement turquoise earrings and sleek, wavy hair added just the right pop of contrast.