Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, September 21, to Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Hilda Baci

Popular Nigerian celebrity chief and two-time Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, stepped out for her birthday celebration in a VeekeeJames creation.

She wore a silver gown with every inch covered in detailed beadwork that reflected the light beautifully.

The structured corset bodice with halter straps celebrated her silhouette, while geometric patterns along the torso added an architectural elegance that felt both timeless and modern.

Completing the look, a mermaid-style train flowed behind her with every step, creating a sense of drama and sophistication.

EbukaObi–Uchendu

The Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) Reality TV host, Ebuka Obi–Uchendu channels his Sunday eviction night look to the late music legend, Sonny Okosun.

For the eviction show, Ebuka steps out in a monochromatic sky blue set that feels straight out of the 1970s.

The zip-front shirt, left slightly open, paired with wide-leg trousers and a sharp black leather belt, creates a silhouette that nods to the era’s unmistakable flair.

A sequinned headband and dark sunglasses seal the look, while gold accents add just the right amount of polish.

Bolaji Ogunmola

Nollywood actress, Bolaji Ogunmola, stepped out in a sharply tailored three-piece suit and flat caps to vintage-inspired dresses and cloche hats.

The outfit was a nod to the era’s structured, bold look, with a touch of contemporary flair that kept it fresh. Her hair and makeup all complemented the look, giving it a bossy and classy finish.

Funke Akindele

Prolific Nollywood actress and film producer, Funke Akindele, stepped out in a bold Aso Oke suit this week on Instagram.

The outfit was styled by Zack Styling Luxury, with a statement blazer that incorporated a significant touch of orange, along with matching half-cover heels and a bag.

The hair brought out the chic vibe and showed “boss chic” energy. Overall, it was praised for its premium fashion and elegance.

Kiekie

Content creator and Nigerian comedian, Kie Kie, stepped out in a white shirt paired with a double-breasted aso-oke pantsuit for the movie premiere of “Gingerrr” with a Peaky Blinders-inspired theme.

She wore a flat cap-style hat and a tie, which completed the Peaky Blinders look. Her styling included knee-high boots, a walking cane, and a handbag that all contributed to the overall gangster-inspired feel.

The look was a modern Nigerian take on the 1920s-era Birmingham style popularised by the show Peaky Blinders, which was the theme of the premiere.