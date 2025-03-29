Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week from Sunday, March 23, to Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Over the week, the premiere of “Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord” was a visual spectacle, with Iyabo Ojo bringing her film to the big screen.

With the theme of “Unleash Your Inner Warrior,” the night’s premiere turned into a cinematic runway.

The cast and guests alike fully embraced the theme, wearing regal traditional outfits and dramatic, armour-like accessories.

The atmosphere was filled with strength, power, and glamour as everyone unleashed their inner warrior.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

New Telegraph is here to take you through all your favorite celebrity Red Carpet looks at the premiere of the anticipated movie.

Mercy Aigbe

The Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, delivered an unforgettable fashion moment at the movie premiere. Her dramatic gold-plated and velvet ensemble was the epitome of the Inner Warrior theme, combining regality with fierceness.

From the striking golden shoulder armour to the structured corset breastplate and thigh-high slit skirt, Mercy Aigbe was fully geared for battle against the ordinary.

She completed the look with metallic knee-high boots and a bold statement helmet, sealing her status as a style gladiator.

Funke Akindele

The award-winning Nollywood actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele, showed up at Iyabo Ojo’s premiere in full butterfly splendor.

Her dress, a swirl of peach, pink, and orange, looked like it had been plucked straight from a dreamy sunset.

The structured bodice, drenched in sequins, and the wing-like extensions that fanned out at the front and back, dripping with shimmering fringe, gave a fairytale look.

She paired the outfit with Multicoloured earrings, and strappy heels with butterfly details at the back.

Iyabo Ojo

The Queen Mother herself and the producer of the movie, Labake Olodo, Iyabo Ojo exuded pure royalty in a striking ensemble.

Iyabo Ojo set the tone in a Mubrik Luxury creation, an opulent brown and gold mini dress with an asymmetric hem and a flowing train that added just the right touch of theatrical elegance.

To elevate the look, she paired it with strappy gold sandals, a statement necklace, and a sleek ponytail wrapped in a golden band. Her arms were adorned with leafy gold bracelets that shimmered under the lights.

Chioma Ikokwu

The beauty Entrepreneur, Chioma Ikokwu, fully embraced the inner warrior theme with undeniable fierceness.

She commanded attention in a masterfully woven Amy Aghomi creation, every thread intricately intertwined into a dual-toned cascade of fringe.

She paired the outfit with a heavily layered beaded necklace, chunky bracelets, and bold arm jewelry, adding depth to the look.

Liquorose

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Liquorose, also came fully regal in her own inner warrior look.

The Influencer used Anakara to showcase her warrior skills. She tied a wrapper around the corset that made her waist slim, which brought out her hip. She also tied it to her head to give a more dramatic look.

She paired the look with big earrings, big gold bangles on her hands, and gold strap sandals to complete the look.

She looked like a warrior from an Epic movie with a spear held in her hands.

