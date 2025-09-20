Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, September 14, to Saturday, September 20, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked stylish costumes, beautiful makeup, and poses on their Instagram pages; many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Ebuka Obi–Uchendu

Ebuka Obi–Uchendu, the host for the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV Show, wore an outfit inspired by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to the Sunday eviction live.

He wore a flowing agbada in rich gold and cream, designed with bold geometric patterns and traditional embroidery.

The outfit was matched with a sharply styled Fila in the same tones, giving the look a striking symmetry.

A pair of dark sunglasses added a cool, modern touch, while a polished walking stick in hand gave him the authoritative presence of the very figure he was paying homage to.

Completing the outfit were sleek black dress shoes that anchored the look with quiet sophistication.

Liquorose

Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) Reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Liquorose, served two chic suit looks.

First came the off-white pinstripe moment: an oversized double-breasted blazer with sharp lapels, paired with wide-leg trousers.

The Metallic flats kept it grounded, while dark sunnies and gold jewellery turned it cool. The short, tousled bob with wispy bangs made the whole thing feel undone in the best way.

Her second look turned the volume all the way up. A monochromatic chocolate-brown vibe, big blazer, matching shirt, flowing trousers.

She paired it with a Burgundy sandals for a pop, layered gold jewellery for a little sparkle, and a glam bob with vintage finger waves.

Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, wore a white off-the-shoulder maxi covered in navy dots, some big, some small, which cinched at the waist and fell into a sweeping A-line skirt.

The tie straps at her shoulders gave it that sweet-but-stylish edge. And then came the accessories. Red coral earrings plus a multi-strand pearl choker that gave an old elegance vibe.

Her sleek, straight hair in a reddish-brown tone, plus glossy lips and defined eyes, tied everything together to make her look so gorgeous.

Akin Faminu

Famous Nigerian social media influencer, Akin Faminu, has just proved that bold shades aren’t only stylish on women.

Akin paired an olive-green shirt with a mustard-chartreuse textured jacket, styled with a bold red floral brooch.

He finished the look with wide-leg vintage denim and black leather shoes, nodding to a cool retro ’70s vibe.

One moment, he’s serving us sharp with a wide-brimmed hat, the next he’s switching things up with dark sunglasses for a laid-back feel.

Broda Shaggi

Ace Nigerian comedian and Nollywood actor, Broda Shaggi, showed up in deep burgundy velvet that carried richness and detail in every stitch.

The agbada, layered with bold geometric embroidery in gold and beadwork to match, spoke to a refined sense of style.

His matching cap mirrored that golden detailing, tying the look together with subtle precision. But it didn’t stop there.

Broda Shaggi added strands of black beads that hung against the burgundy fabric, sleek round sunglasses for that modern edge, and polished black shoes to ground the fit.