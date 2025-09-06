Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, August 31, to Saturday, September 6, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup, down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Temi Otedola And Mr Eazi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Two months after signing their marriage papers, Temi and Mr Eazi gathered loved ones at the Otedola family home in Dubai for a Yoruba wedding.

For her first look, Zac Posen crafted an ivory gown with razor-sharp pleats, finished with a dramatic bow and trailing train.

Temi’s gele was perfectly sculpted, her diamonds had a vintage flair, and Eazi mirrored her sophistication in an Agbada, cap, and cane that gave him the gravitas of an heirloom portrait.

Then came the drama of colour. Temi switched to a deep red skirt with embroidery, paired with a powder-blue corset blouse and floral rosettes at the shoulders.

Rita Dominic–Anosike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic shared some pictures on her Instagram page in a crystal-covered gown. It’s a sheer champagne number that’s been completely encrusted with beadwork, sequins, and crystals

The high neck and long sleeves keep things classy, while crystal fringe details add movement and texture.

Her platinum blonde hair is styled in a voluminous updo that feels very “ageing gracefully,” and the makeup is doing exactly what it needs to do, making her look like the beauty she is.

Taiwo Ogebule And Toni Omotola Adenle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne)

Taiwo Ogebule and Toni Omotola Adenle, better known as Taye9ja and Toni Tone. For their Yoruba traditional wedding, they promised even more style, and they absolutely delivered.

They started off in rich shades of purple, with Toni in a fitted midi dress featuring striking beadwork and patterns in darker purple and magenta tones.

Her expertly tied gele perfectly complemented the look, while matching heels added a finishing touch.

Taye matched her elegance in a flowing Agbada, beautifully embroidered, with a purple cap and a traditional walking stick that tied it all together.

Ebuka Obi–Uchendu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

For this live show of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host, wore a stunning traditional Northern Nigerian royal outfit.

His flowing navy blue robe featured beautiful light blue embroidery and decorative trim, showcasing classic spiral and geometric patterns that reflect Hausa artistry.

Completing the look was an elegant white turban (rawani), carefully wrapped and finished with a striking white feather, a detail that signifies status and prestige in Northern Nigerian tradition.

Wire-rimmed glasses and a neatly groomed beard added the perfect finishing touches to his regal appearance.

Adekunle Gold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Fish (@adekunlegold)

The Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, stepped out in a wide-leg pinstripe suit

This outfit is pure throwback cool with a modern polish: a dark pinstripe suit and a white shirt topped with a patterned tie.

And then there are the sunglasses. They turn a classic formal look into something effortlessly current—part vintage inspiration, part street style moment.