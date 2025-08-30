Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, August 24, to Saturday, August 30, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup, down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Mercy Johnson Okojie

Mercy Johnson Okojie

The Nollywood star Mercy Johnson Okojie celebrated her special day in style. She shared a carousel of stunning photos from her birthday shoot.

In one shot, Mercy poses solo against a rocky coastline, wearing a hand-crocheted turquoise crop top with a matching bandeau underneath, paired with a full-length rainbow maxi skirt in a classic ripple stitch.

The colours pop beautifully against the natural backdrop, giving off full beach vibes.

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, stepped into her new year wrapped in a custom Gold Ghille Suit designed by OSHOBOR.

The outfit is made from metallic fringe with a textured finish that gives it richness and depth. It’s bold, striking, and unapologetically celebratory. It’s the kind of piece that makes its own statement without needing much else.

To keep the spotlight on the garment, Funke wore her hair pulled back in a sleek style that framed her face, with glowing makeup in warm tones to match the mood of the look.

A pair of statement earrings in shades of green, pink, and gold added a touch of playful detail.

Morayo Afolabi-Brown

Morayo Afolabi-Brown

As the TV Personality Morayo Afoabi-Brown bows out from the show ‘Your View’, she brought as usual style, elegance, and composure to the show.

The pink outfit from Lekrystak_georgestyle was nothing short of beautiful, it features a silver and green color and flowers just across the shoulder and the arms

She paired the suit and pant style with a green blouse inside, bringing a chic and sophisticated look. Her hair was let down and makeup the right about if touch for this bossy look.

Ebuka Obi–Uchendu

Ebuka Obi–Uchendu

On Sunday, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu’s outfit paid homage to Nollywood icon Chidi Mokeme, famously dubbed GQ for his impeccable style.

The look carried a relaxed, contemporary edge: a teal corduroy blazer worn open over a simple black t-shirt and trousers. He finished it with black sunglasses, a chain necklace, and a crossbody strap detail.

The choice of teal against black gave the outfit a striking balance, while the corduroy fabric introduced texture and a nod to retro style.

Tomike Adeoye

Tomike Adeoye

The Nollywood actress, Tomike Adeoye, celebrated her 30th birthday over the week, and the milestone has drawn her friends together for a surprise celebration.

For her outfit, she stepped out in a look featuring a pink crop top with an oversized bow detail paired with a high-waisted skirt in vibrant rainbow waves – flowing through pink, yellow, orange, hot pink, olive green, and back to pink.

The playful vibe is enhanced by the dynamic pose and genuine smile. It’s completed with strappy nude heels and pearl drop earrings.

Teniola Aladese

Teniola Aladese

The Nollywood actress, Teniola Aladese, stepped out in a pinstripe set, a bustier top with bow detail, a matching mini skirt, and the kind of long coat.

With the coat, the whole look sharpens: a mix of classic menswear tailoring and sharp-edged femininity.

She finished it her way with dark oval sunglasses, black gloves, gold jewellery, and nude heels. And then there’s the hair. A rich burgundy shade, falling in soft waves.