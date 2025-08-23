Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, August 17, to Saturday, August 23, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup, down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Toke Makinwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

A photoshoot released during her podcast conversations to share her pregnancy news and journey, the Television personality Toke Makinde wears a gown in dreamy shades of aqua, turquoise, and teal, sprinkled with playful polka dots in different sizes.

The deep V-neckline is framed with darker teal, while long sleeves flow into dramatic bell cuffs as the mermaid cut hugs her figure before flaring at the hem with oversized, shimmering teal appliqué circles.

Her hair is swept into a blonde updo, woven with crown-like braids, and she pairs it with glowing makeup and layers of gold jewellery.

Ebuka Obi–Uchendu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Another Sunday night, another chance to see what Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi–Uchendu has in store.

He channels none other than Fela Anikulapo–Kuti, the Afrobeat pioneer, activist, and cultural icon. Ebuka dressed in a bold all-red outfit, a patterned shirt, and trousers that echo the eclectic stagewear Fela was known for.

Ebuka captures the essence of the legend. The shirt falls open at the chest, nodding to that classic performance flair, while his shoes, embellished with detail, ground the look with a performance-ready edge.

In one of the photos he shared, Ebuka even mirrors Fela’s pose on stage, microphone in hand, a fitting salute to the icon’s larger-than-life presence.

Sunshine Rosman And Honey Rosman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Rosman (@shine_rosman)

The sisters recently shared photos that show them stepping out in statement-making mini dresses, and the result is stunning.

Sunshine went for a vibrant orange-red strapless dress with a fitted top and a puffed hemline that gives it a sculptural edge. The glossy fabric adds richness to the look, while her straight hair and gold jewellery keep things sharp and modern.

Honey chose deep emerald green, with a halter neckline and the same bold silhouette at the hem. Her braided updo and bold earrings matched the sophistication of the dress while highlighting her features beautifully.

Side by side, the contrast of orange and green feels striking yet perfectly in sync.

Omowunmi Dada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

The Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada, stepped out wearing a burgundy boubou with a textured drape.

Her red cap perched just so, and a cascade of beaded necklaces layered over her shoulders.

She paired the outfit with gold bracelets, adding a quiet sparkle, completing a look that radiated confidence and grace.

Adedimeji Lateef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adedimeji Adetola Lateef (@adedimejilateef)

The Nollywood Actor, Adedimeji Lateef, stepped out in a royal touch of blue agbada detailed with gold and cream patterns.

The geometric embroidery across the chest gave it a ceremonial edge, while a matching cap and strands of white beads tied the look together in seamless harmony.