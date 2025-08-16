Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, August 10, to Saturday, August 16, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup, down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Destiny Etiko

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, is marking her birthday in style as she shared two breathtaking looks on Instagram.

First came the White Angel/Swan vision. A striking two-piece outfit featuring a structured white blazer with a plunging V-neckline and dramatic, sharp-edged detailing around the shoulders and collar, resembling feathers and wings.

The cinched waist showcased a textured, scale-like pattern, creating a powerful, architectural silhouette. She paired it with sleek white trousers that flared elegantly from the knee.

In her hand, she held a large, round sculptural accessory, part oversized flower, part avant-garde fan, completing the ethereal, high-fashion moment.

Then, she switched gears for the Golden Goddess. A dazzling gold mermaid gown covered in sparkling embellishments, a dramatic train flowing behind her, and a crown-like headpiece that framed her face with regal authority. If the first look was celestial, this one was pure royalty.

Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh, stepped out in a stunning peacock dress. Her outfit is a perfect mix of tradition and modern style.

The silver headwrap, styled like a gele, stands tall and bold, almost like a crown.

Her gown is a visual treat: an off-shoulder silver bodice with detailed beadwork in greens, blues, and silver that mimics the peacock’s feathers across the torso.

The deep teal satin skirt adds richness, with embroidered paisley and feather-like designs that continue the theme.

To complete the look, Tonto carries a decorative peacock feather fan and wears statement pieces like a bold choker necklace and elegant bracelets that tie everything together.

Mercy Chinwo And Blessed Uzochikwa

Gospel Nigerian singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, are celebrating three beautiful years of marriage, and they’ve done it in the most stylish way.

The couple shared a stunning anniversary photoshoot. Mercy stepped out in a fitted black blazer over a white collared shirt, paired with a black mermaid-style skirt that skimmed her figure and trailed gracefully behind her.

A wide-brimmed black hat and black necktie added a vintage touch, making her look straight out of an old Hollywood film.

Blessed matched her elegance in a perfectly tailored black three-piece suit, white shirt, and black bow tie. Together, they looked every bit the picture of a couple in sync, both in style and in love.

Ebuka Obi–Uchendu

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took his Sunday outfit inspiration from pop culture figure Chinedu Ikedieze, one-half of the beloved Aki and Pawpaw duo.

The royal blue three-piece suit is sharply tailored, with a long, structured overcoat that adds a sense of presence.

Underneath, he wears a white shirt, paired with a black leather belt for contrast. A blue fedora keeps the colour story consistent, while dark sunglasses lend a cool, self-assured air. Black shoes complete the look.

Kehinde Bankole

The Nollywood actress, Kehinde Bankole, stepped out with a pixie cut and fringe, a one-shoulder black dress,

The dress is giving the main character: white piping outlining the fit, one sleeve sparkling with tiny crystals, and a thigh-high slit that says she’s here to have a good time.

Her pixie cut is chic and fresh, the fringe sitting perfectly above her brows, showing off that gorgeous smile.