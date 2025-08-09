Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, August 3, to Saturday, August 9, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup, down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Ebuka Obi–Uchendu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Another Sunday, another evening in Big Brother Season 10, and of course, another stylish moment from the ever-gracious host, Ebuka Obi–Uchendu.

Ebuka’s outfit is inspired by the late Oliver DeCoque, the legendary king of highlife and ogene music.

He wears a deep burgundy jacket, richly embroidered with geometric shapes and circular motifs in gold thread.

The jacket’s detailed patterns and embellishments reflect the skill of traditional African craftsmanship.

Underneath, he pairs the jacket with a matching burgundy top and slightly loose trousers, creating a cohesive and well-considered look.

His accessories remain firmly rooted in tradition. A red cap sits neatly on his head, while coral beads hang around his neck.. He adds a modern edge with aviator sunglasses, and the fur stole resting on one arm brings a sense of quiet luxury.

Bimbo Ademoye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

The Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye stepped out in a rich, burgundy outfit inspired by Edo royalty

Her look was anchored by a sleek, long-sleeved gown with a plunging neckline and traditional rope detailing,

On her head was a coral bead crown, which she paired with layers of matching coral beads around her neck and wrists, and skipped flashy glam for a more grounded, regal vibe.

Liquorose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV Star Liquorose stepped up in her latest photos in full-on Western fantasy

She’s rocking the classic denim-on-denim combo with a fitted blue shirt left open just enough and high-waist jeans that make the case for sticking with classics.

The oversized coat, patched together from different shades of denim, made a statement.

She tops it off with a black cowboy hat and belt buckle, with a luxe black handbag with major texture and those little gold touches.

Davido

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Davido had more than just a good time in Brooklyn during the latest stop on his 5IVE Tour.

Davido stepped out in a rich golden-brown oversized fur coat that set the tone for his entrance.

It was bold and unmistakably stylish. He layered it over a plain white T-shirt, keeping the rest of the look grounded and casual.

His choice of accessories added a sharp edge to the look. A chunky gold chain, dark designer sunglasses and a pair of jeans with a belt embellished with colourful stones gave it a flash of personality.

Shine Rosman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Rosman (@shine_rosman)

Nollywood actress Shine Rosman stepped out in a dress that’s basically a golden hour glow in fabric form.

The top half shimmers with layers of gold sequins, while the bottom half blazes in a fiery orange that hugs her figure to perfection.

The sleeves were bold, winged, and unapologetically dramatic, in the best way possible.

Her gele are just as statuesque and perfectly sculpted, commanding attention. To finish, Rosman layers on beaded necklaces