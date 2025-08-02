Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, July 27, to Saturday, August 2, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup, down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The Nigerian TV personality, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, on Saturday stepped out for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 premierer in an outfit inspired by Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh.

Ebuka wore a loose white top over a patterned George wrapper in wine and cream, with a train so long it needed an assistant, just as Okotie-Eboh once famously did.

A straw boater hat, coral beads, and a walking cane completed the tribute, perfectly echoing the late Chief’s unmistakable presence.

Veekee James

The popular Nigerian fashion mogul, Veekee James, showed up in the prettiest white lace gown from her fashion brand.

The outfit included a one-shoulder cut, the dramatic sheer sleeve, and a mermaid fit. She adds a white sculpted gele, bold coral beads, and matching bracelets, a perfect mix of culture and luxury.

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux

Social Media influencer Priscilla Ojo and his husband, Juma Jux, announced they’re expecting their first baby, with photos of them in matching white tops and blue jeans.

Priscilla is seen wearing a sequined jacket with flared trousers, layering it over a crop top that shows her growing baby bump. Her bob haircut and soft makeup keep the look simple, and she adds dark nails and pointed heels to stay on theme.

Juma looks just as excited, standing next to her in a black jacket with a gold zipper, black trousers, and dress shoes finished with gold toecaps.

Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, showed a look with a black strapless base, layered on top is this incredible piece made entirely of oversized gold beads and cascading fringe in gold and green.

The fringe is long, colourful, and super fun. The bottom half flows into a dramatic deep blue tulle skirt worn over sleek black leggings, finished with pointed white heels that feature ankle chains.

Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, stepped out in a casual outfit looking super hot.

She stepped out in a Tee top and denim trousers, but the look is just casual. Her wavy wig brought out the luxury-rich vibe to the outfit.

She paired it with a sequin gold purse and her accessories, a bracket, a watch and earrings, all complemented the style