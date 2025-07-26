Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, July 20, to Saturday, July 26, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup, down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Kate Henshaw

The Nollywood superstar, Kate Henshaw turned 54 over the week and she shared three beautiful and striking looks for the occasion.

First, there’s the sophisticated black mini dress with sheer, billowy sleeves and a tiered skirt.

Then she turns things up in a bold metallic turquoise wrap dress with dramatic puffy sleeves and matching platform sandals, giving off full-on celebratory vibes.

And finally, she twirls around in a retro-inspired royal blue-and-white dress with a full skirt that looks made for dancing, paired with turquoise strappy heels.

Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress and film producer, Funke Akindele stepped out looking all shades of gorgeous.

The multi-talented superstar chose a bold, sculpted gown with butterfly-inspired details, blending shades of deep green and gold in a way that felt both striking and celebratory.

She paired the outfit with a gold clutch, gold finger rings, and earrings making her look like the goodness she is.

Her makeup was top-notch complementing the outfit with a well-tied gele bringing out her beauty even more.

Tems

The Grammy award-winning singer, Tems stepped out in a striking black halter top with a plunging V-neckline.

Her hair was the real talking point. A curly bob with soft, defined coils that framed her face perfectly, and also neat cornrow details along the sides.

The Makeup stayed true to her understated vibe: warm bronzed skin, lashes, and a soft nude-pink lip that tied everything together. She rounded it off with small hoop earrings.

Obi Cubana

The Nigerian business mogul, Obi Cubana attended a birthday celebration over the week looking like the Igbo king that he is.

He chose an outfit that stayed rooted in tradition, wearing a white agbada with fine embroidery at the front, paired with an Igbo red cap.

For accessories, he paired the outfit with a gold chain and wristwatch adding luxury vibes to the outfit.

Michelle Gentry

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle Gentry celebrated her over the week.

Michelle stepped out in a vibrant orange mermaid-style gown that was perfect for the occasion.

The ruched detailing and ruffled cold-shoulder sleeves gave the dress a soft, romantic feel, while the sleek fit through the torso and the gentle flare at the hem added a touch of sophistication.