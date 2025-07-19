Top 5 Best Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, July 13, to Saturday, July 19, 2025.

In this week’s article, we picked from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup, down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite Nigerian celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Veekee James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

The Nigerian fashion mogul Veekee James was seen at the Trendupp Awards wrapped in emerald velvet. The outfit was cinched at the waist, easy at the hem, and complete with a flowing train.

And just when you thought you’d seen it all, boom. The cape. A coral-red beaded piece draped from her shoulders and framed her upper body like art.

Her hair was styled in a sculpted updo, and her makeup was fresh with a soft nude lip. She kept the jewellery simple, letting the dress and cape do all the talking.

Kiekie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

The social media influencer and Nigerian comedian, Kiekie, stepped out for the Trendupp Awards in a black ball gown with a full, sweeping skirt.

She paired it with a tuxedo-style blazer. The sharp lapels, structured shoulders, and a neatly styled white shirt with a bow tie added that perfect menswear twist.

And then there was the hat, wide-brimmed, perfectly placed.

Mo Abudu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

Renowned filmmaker and movie director, Mo Abudu, made a statement in her outfit with her sleeveless fit-and-flare dress crafted from rich brocade fabric in warm gold and brown tones.

The structured bodice flowed into a full skirt, creating a refined silhouette that was both flattering and commanding.

Black opaque tights and embellished pumps grounded the look, while layered gold bracelets and statement rings subtly echoed the gold tones of her dress. Her long waves framed her face beautifully, completing her outfit.

Osas Ighodaro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Famous Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, keeps the accessories simple, a gold choker necklace and minimal jewellery.

Her honey-highlighted locs echo the warm tones of the dress, and nude platform sandals add just the right amount of height.

Rita Dominic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

The Nollywood star, Rita Dominic, shared some pictures for her 50th birthday. She wore a navy mini dress draped in sequins with a soft cowl neckline and a flattering halter cut

Her hair, a full, sculpted crown of natural texture, brings softness and drama all at once.

Paired with defined eyes and a clean nude lip, the glam keeps everything balanced.