Top 5 Best Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, June 29, to Saturday, July 5, 2025.

In this week’s article, New Telegraph will be picking it from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup, down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their look for the week.

Omowunmi Dada

The Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada, is currently living her best getaway life and sharing dreamy photos.

The actress is seen wearing a flowing orange maxi dress, detailed with circular prints and pleated colour-block accents in green and yellow.

The dress blends seamlessly into the scene, echoing the warm tones of the fish swimming just beneath her.

She completes the look with floral yellow earrings and a structured mustard handbag that pairs beautifully with both her dress and the boat.

Her voluminous curls fall gracefully over her shoulders, and her glowing makeup ties everything together with effortless charm.

Temi Otedola

Nollywood actress and social media influencer, Temi Otedola, shared some photos from a movie premiere.

She wore a strapless, floor-length gown covered in deep blue and black sequins, catching glimmers in the most subtle way. She paired it with sparkling drop earrings that added just the right amount of shine.

Her hair was styled in a sleek, pulled-back fashion, with finger waves or neatly patterned cornrows framing the sides and back.

Her makeup featured a smoky eye in dark tones, softened with warm nude and brown shades that added depth. To complete the look, a dramatic satin cape was draped over her arms.

Veekee James

The popular Nigerian fashion mogul, Veekee James, is currently soaking up the good life in Cape Town with her husband, Femi Atere.

In her latest snap, she’s wearing a full crochet set that’s basically made for sunny skies and carefree afternoons.

The mustard yellow top features long sleeves with rainbow stripe cuffs, plus a tie front with little cowrie shells and beads for extra personality.

The skirt is long, it’s flowy, and it’s drenched in zigzag stripes of colours. Pinks, purples, blues, and yellows.

She paired it all with a cute beaded pink bag, simple rings, and a necklace that added just the right amount of shine. Her hair was down in loose waves, and her makeup was soft and glowy with defined brows and a natural lip.

Osas Ighodaro

The Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, stepped out in a rich navy blue mini dress. The dress, with its structured fit, features subtle cut-out details and a beautiful embossed pattern. It hugs at the waist and flares into a peplum-style skirt

She paired the look with sheer black tights and sleek pointed-toe heels, adding a soft touch of drama that makes the whole outfit even more polished.

Her choice of accessories was statement gold earrings, a bracelet, and a small black textured clutch.

Wofai Fada

Wofai Fada, the chef and Nollywood actress, stepped out in a bold navy-blue pinstripe set.

She wore an oversized double-breasted blazer over a matching long skirt, creating a look that feels both powerful and relaxed.

The pinstripe detail keeps things classic and polished, while the roomy silhouette adds a fresh, modern touch. Underneath, a structured top in the same fabric peeks through, bringing a soft balance to the outfit.

For accessories, Wofai kept it sleek and intentional—sculptural statement earrings, a black clutch, and white pointed-toe heels that offered just the right contrast.