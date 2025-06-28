Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, June 22, to Saturday, June 28, 2025.

In this week’s article, we pick it from stylish costumes to beautiful makeup, down to poses on their Instagram pages, many celebrities delivered on the fashion front this week.

This week features a breathtaking outfit from your favourite celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their look for the week.

Veekee James

The popular Nigerian designer, Veekee James, showed up for her kitchen duties dressed like a Yoruba bride. Her outfit was a structured deep red buba and a short Aso-oke wrapper in bold blue, red, and black stripes.

Draped across her shoulder was a matching ipele that added an extra layer of style. And then there was the gele.

That headwrap wasn’t subtle. Layered and sculptural, it was the first thing you noticed—and the last thing you’d forget. It towered beautifully, in the same striped asooke as her wrapper and ipele, unapologetically dramatic.

The accessories sealed the mood. A beaded choker in red, thick bracelets on both wrists, a clutch in her hand, and red heels to match.

Liquorose

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Liquorose, stepped out in a black mini so sharp. Her short black dress is made from a soft, luxe fabric with a puffed mini-skirt that gives off a playful, structured feel.

The one-shoulder design features a bold feathered detail, while a huge rosette with feathers on the hip makes the whole thing look like it was made for the spotlight.

Her accessories include statement earrings in red, white, and gold, and she finished the look with towering black platform heels. Her hair is sleek, parted just right, and the makeup? Clean, smoky eyes and nude lips.

Chioma Ikokwu

Nigerian businesswoman and reality TV favourite, popularly known to many as Chioma Good Hair, dropped photos of her birthday look.

She’s wrapped in a white robe. Her hair is styled into long, flowing waves with a perfect side part, her edges laid with precision, and her face fully glammed up with glowing skin, dramatic lashes, and a glossy nude lip.

Then there’s the jewellery. A bold emerald necklace, matching earrings, and rings stacked just right.

Rema

The Nigerian Afrobeats star, Rema, made an appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week for the 424 x Porsche show

In the photo carousel, he’s pictured walking among sleek sports cars in an all-white look that’s equal parts bold and effortless.

He wears a long trench coat, left open to reveal his bare, tattooed chest, paired with wide trousers tucked into heavy white boots. Around his neck hang layers of oversized necklaces: beaded and silver chains, with one bold, colourful pendant that brings a touch of playful edge.

Daniel Etim Effiong

For his photoshoot, the Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong chose simplicity. In the photos, he is seated in a wooden chair, dressed in a beige suit with the jacket open.

Underneath, he’s wearing a white ribbed tank top, giving the whole look a relaxed twist.

He accessorises with a silver bracelet and a wristwatch, and his beard and short haircut are as sharp as ever.