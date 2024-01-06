Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Monday, January 1 to Saturday, January 6 2024.

Funke Akindele Breaks Record As A Tribe Called Judah’ Hit N1bn At Box Office

Prolific Nigerian actress, filmmaker and director, Funke Akindele has been celebrated as her new movie, ‘A tribe called Judah’, becomes the first in Nollywood to gross One billion Naira at the box office.

The movie star is currently receiving several accolades for her great milestone in…Read more

Bella Shmurda Celebrates Late Mohbad’s Post-Humous Birthday

Nigerian singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has taken to his social media to celebrate his late friend and colleague, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, on his first post-humous birthday.

The late singer who died on Tuesday, September 12, in a controversial situation, would have…Read more

Toyin Lawani Calls Out Married Men Sleeping With Fellow Men

Nigerian celebrity stylist and famous Real House Wife of Lagos (RHOL) star, Toyin Lawani, has called out married men sleeping around with men while pretending to be in love with their wives on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Toyin lamented the trends of gay married men which…Read more

Mohbad’s Father Marks Late Son’s Posthumous Birthday, Pens Emotional Message

The father of the late Afrobeat singer, Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba has penned an emotional posthumous birthday of his son with a heavy heart.

It would be recalled that the singer died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial circumstance at age 26, after which the police…Read more

2023 Has Been A Tough Year For Me – Wizkid

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has opened up on his difficulties in 2023, and how tough the year was for him.

Taking to his Instagram story, he noted that he’s now looking forward to a better 2024, hoping…Read more

A Tribe Called Judah: Tinubu Lauds Funke Akindele’s Box Office Records

President Bola Tinubu has expressed excitement over the latest box office record achieved by prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele’s movie, “A Tribe Called Judah” in the entertainment industry.

The President, speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, said the ingenuity,…Read more

How My Muslim Lover’s Family Rejected Me Despite Converting To Islam – Phyna

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Level Up” winner, Josephina Itabor, popularly known as Phyna, has recounted how her estranged Muslim lover’s family rejected her despite her willingness to convert to Islam.

According to Phyna, she was practising Islam then because of her Muslim lover, even though she was from a Catholic family, but…Read more

Why Yul Edochie May Lose His Children’s Ownership – Journalist

A Nigerian journalist, Wisdom Nwedene has explained why Yul Edochie may lose his children if he retrieves the bride price of his first wife, May Edochie, who hails from Ebonyi State.

It would be recalled that Yul has been dragging May for refusing to return his bride price despite filing for divorce. He also made complaints about…Read more

JUST-IN: Police Arrest Gistlover Operators

The owner of popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover has been arrested by the National Cybercrime Center of the Nigeria Police Force following a petition lodged by Hon. (Mrs) Seye Oladejo.

New Telegraph gathered that Gistlover was arrested alongside the members of his team…Read more

Yul Edochie Reveals Shocking Revelations About His Wife, May

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to his wife’s New Year statement, May Edochie, following her reflection on past events in 2023.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that May in her New Year message claimed that 2023 was a very challenging year, which dealt with…Read more

Don’t Work Or Make Friends With Poor People In 2024 – Portable

Popular singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has advised fans and followers not to work or make friends with people in 2024.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday evening, the Nzeh Nation boss issued some advice to follow in the coming year as their new year resolution as 2023 comes…Read more

Israel DMW Opens More Secrets About His Wife Amid Failed Marriage

Davido’s logistic manager, Israel DMW has taken to her social media page to vent his anger over his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, as he exposes more of her alleged dirty lifestyle during their marriage.

It would be recalled that the marriage between the duo hit the rocks in November which happens…Read more

Nollywood Actor, Zack Orji In Critical Condition

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, is reportedly in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital in Abuja.

Sunday Telegraph reports that a viral video that surfaced online shows the movie star lying on a hospital bed… Read more

CMD Reveals Zack Orji Left National Hospital Against Medical Advice

The National Hospital in Abuja has dismissed reports claiming that renowned Nollywood actor, Zack Orji was transferred to a private facility for further treatment.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Muhammad Raji Mahmud who made the disclosure said that Orji’s family…Read more

Yomi Casual’s Wife Advises May Edochie To Change Her Husband’s Name

Nigerian fashion designer and influencer, Yomi Casual’s wife, Grace Makun, has advised Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie, to change her surname on Instagram.

Grace Makun offered the advice after May used her page to reflect on the previous year, 2023, claiming it had stolen her flesh and blood and left her in…Read more

Bimbo Ademoye Reacts To Kunle Remi’s Marriage

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has reacted to the secret wedding of her colleague and friend, Kunle Remi.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Kunle, in the early hours of January 1, 2024, announced his marriage to his wife, Tiwi, alongside their romantic photos, which has caused…Read more

Bella Shmurda Rejects Mohbad Portrait Picture

Nigerian musician, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, professionally known as Bella Shmurda has reportedly declined to have a portrait of himself and his late friend, Mohbad taken.

Bella Shmurda was captured in a clip on the internet performing on stage when one of the attendees…Read more

Yul Edochie Asks May To Return Her Bride Price

Popular actor, Yul Edochie has continued to drag his first wife as he demands reimbursement of the bride price that he paid to marry her family during their wedding.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul Edochie made fresh and shocking allegations about…Read more

Reaction Trails Justine Skye Outfit To Church With Rema

American singer, Justine Skye has generated a lot of backlash online over the outfit she wore to a church service with Nigerian Afrobeat star, Rema.

New Telegraph recalls that Rema and Justine have been sparking relationship rumours for…Read more

A Tribe Called Judah: Atiku Celebrates Funke Akindele Box Office Records

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hailed Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, for shattering box office records with her movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

The movie has reportedly grossed about N1 billion.

Taking to his X page, Atiku praised the movie star in a post, stating that the actress has set…Read more