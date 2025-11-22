Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, November 15th to Saturday, November 22nd, 2025.

Detty December: 8 Concerts To Attend In Lagos This December

Detty December is around the corner again, while people are planning vacations, slaycations and baecations, one of the major events that rock Lagos is musical concerts from Afrobeats artistes.

Are you an IJGB (I JUST GOT BACK) planning a trip to Lagos this December, and you’re looking for what will spice up your vacation, or are you just a shill Lagosian looking for what will spice up your December? Not to worry… Read more

Tems Becomes Most-Streamed Nigerian Artist On Spotify

Nigerian singer and global music sensation, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has achieved a major milestone, becoming the Nigerian artist with the highest number of monthly listeners on Spotify.

The Grammy-winning vocalist has now surpassed 23.3 million monthly listeners, marking yet another significant achievement in her fast-rising international career… Read more

I’ve Nothing But Love For Him, Ruger Debunks Rift With Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, known professionally as Ruger, has debunked rumours suggesting he is at odds with David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

Dismissing the purported reports, the singer insisted that he holds nothing but admiration and respect for the award-winning singer… Read more

Slimcase: Wizkid Has The Most Lavish Lifestyle In Nigerian Music

Singer and hypeman Oluwafemi Oladapo, popularly known as Slimcase, has praised Wizkid’s lifestyle, describing it as the height of luxury in the Nigerian music industry and admitting that even a small share of it would be enough to satisfy him.

Speaking in a recently circulated interview on X, Slimcase said he admires the way the Grammy winner enjoys his wealth without drawing attention to it… Read more

Davido Marks 33rd Birthday In Atlanta, Hints At Sixth Studio Album

Nigerian-American Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday with a warm and private gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, surrounded by his closest family members and a trusted circle of friends.

The event doubled as a moment of reflection for the singer, whose career has spanned more than a decade and positioned him as one of Africa’s most influential music exports… Read more

London Mayor Congratulates Nigerian Bus Aunty For TikTok Award

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has congratulated London-based Nigerian content creator Bemi Orojogun, better known as London Bus Aunty, after she won Video of the Year at the TikTok UK Awards 2025.

Khan, who took to his verified X page, praised her passion for London’s iconic red buses, saying it’s captured hearts nationwide… Read more

Davido Reacts To Kebbi School Kidnapping, Kwara Attack

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed deep sorrow over the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the violent attack on a church in Kwara State, describing both incidents as heartbreaking tragedies that should never be tolerated in the country.

In a statement shared on his social media page, Davido said his heart goes out to the kidnapped girls and their families, stressing that no parent or community deserves to endure such trauma… Read more

Nathaniel Bassey Calls For Divine Judgment On Terrorists, Bandits

Popular gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey, has issued a passionate message calling for decisive action and divine judgment against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and all those who finance or support insecurity in Nigeria.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Bassey said the country has entered a critical season where the enemies of the nation must be judged “once and for all,” warning that Nigeria may never get such an opportunity again if it is missed… Read more

VeryDarkMan Condemns Presidency After Kwara Church Attack

Controversial social media activist VerydarMan has condemned the Federal Government following a violent attack on a church in Kwara State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday in Eruku, a border town within the Ekiti Local Government Area, where suspected bandits carried out assaults that left at least two people dead and one injured. Among the places targeted was a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church… Read more

Mr Macaroni Blasts FG Over Rising Insecurity

Nigerian comedian and activist Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has slammed the Federal Government over the worsening insecurity in the country, describing it as “Useless and irresponsible” and calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign.

In a fiery post shared on X on Tuesday, Mr Macaroni expressed frustration over recent attacks across Nigeria, including the kidnapping of school children and the killing of a military general… Read more

Nigerians Now Live In Fear – Real Warri Pikin

Nigerian comedian and actress, Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has raised alarm over the escalating wave of insecurity across the country, saying Nigerians can no longer live their daily lives without fear.

In a post on Wednesday, the entertainer questioned the worsening state of security, lamenting that “before person drink water drop cup something bad don happen… Read more

Stephanie Linus Demands Action On Church Attacks

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus has raised fresh concerns over the increasing wave of attacks on Christian communities in Northern Nigeria, urging citizens and government authorities to confront the situation with urgency and courage.

In a message shared on her social media page, Linus condemned the persistent violence faced by worshippers in several northern states, describing the situation as a growing threat that is no longer confined to one region… Read more

Kwara Killings: More Celebrities Speak On Attack

Following the attack on the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara State, top Nigerian celebrities and social media influencers have condemned the incident, expressing shock and sadness.

Many called for urgent government action to protect, not just worshippers, but all Nigerians, and prayed for justice for the affected victims. Recurring attacks have reignited conversations about the need for stronger security and protection for… Read more

Eminem Condemns Burna Boy For Evicting Fan From Concert

Burna Boy’s recent decision to send out a couple sleeping at his Colorado show has generated widespread criticism, with many describing the Grammy-award winner’s actions as distasteful.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the incident occurred on October 13th at the Colorado stop of his ongoing ‘No Sign of Weakness’ tour… Read more

Lateef Adedimeji Bags Nigerian Muslim Celebrity Of The Year Award

Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji has been honoured as the Muslim Celebrity of the Year at the 2025 edition of the Muslim News Nigeria Awards, a recognition celebrating his rising influence in film and his dedication to promoting Islamic values.

Announcing the award recognition on Thursday, the newspaper’s Publisher, Alhaji Rasheed Abubakar, explained that Adedimeji was selected for exemplifying professionalism, positive social impact, and consistency in upholding his faith while navigating a demanding career in the entertainment industry… Read more

Tiwa Savage: I Lost Endorsement For Refusing Dubai Trip

Self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage has opened up about a troubling experience in her career, revealing that she once lost a major endorsement after refusing to travel to Dubai with the Chairman of a prominent company.

Speaking candidly during a recent show, the award-winning singer revealed that she was pressured to meet the company executive in person, with the threat that she would forfeit the deal if she declined… Read more

Desmond Elliot, Rita Dominic, Sam Dede, Others Honoured At NFVCB’s 5th PAO Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference

The National Films and Videos Censors Board (NFVCB) has concluded the 5th Peace Anyiam-Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Held November 18 to 19, the two-day conference, themed, ‘From Volume to Value: The Future of the Nigerian Motion Picture Industry in the Digital Age,’ brought together a wide array of film and television practitioners, including producers, directors, actors, and scriptwriters… Read more

Lagos Love Letters: Oretimehin’s Bold Attempt To Bring Opera Lovers Together

As the curtains closed on the Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF), one production that left the audience in awe was “Lagos Love Letters”, a captivating opera that showcased the best of Nigerian talent. This brainchild of composer, songwriter, and music director Kehinde Oretimehin, “Lagos Love Letters” was a bold attempt to bring opera lovers together, and it undoubtedly succeeded.

As the first graduate of the prestigious MUSON/ MTNF school, Oretimehin tapped into his network of talented friends and colleagues, including Johnpaul Ochei and Babafemi Adedugbe, to create an unforgettable experience… Read more

Taye Arimoro Slams ₦100m Lawsuit On Peggy Ovire

Nollywood actor, Taye Arimoro, has filed a legal complaint against actress and producer Peggy Ovire, demanding ₦100 million in damages and a public apology following an alleged assault on a movie set.

In a letter dated November 18, 2025, from Inibehe Effiong Chambers, Arimoro claimed that his rights were violated while working on the movie set… Read more

Nwoko Denies Chatting With Regina Daniels, Says Actress Needs Urgent Therapy

Senator Ned Nwoko, Estranged husband of Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has publicly denied claims circulating online suggesting that he is communicating with Regina Daniels or seeking her return to their home.

In a detailed statement shared on his official Instagram page, Nwoko said his only concern is ensuring that the actress receives urgent therapeutic and rehabilitative care… Read more