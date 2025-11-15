Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, November 8th to Saturday, November 15th, 2025.

Wizkid Greatest Afrobeats Artiste After Fela – Olamide

Popular Nigerian rap star Olamide has sparked renewed conversation in the Afrobeats community after publicly naming Wizkid as the most significant Afrobeats artist of the modern era, second only to the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The YBNL founder made this remark during a session with students at York University in Toronto, Canada, where he spoke about the evolution of Afrobeats, his journey as an artist, and the global rise of Nigerian music…Read more

Ned Nwoko’s Wife, Laila Claims Regina Daniels Introduced Her To Drugs

A fresh wave of controversy has erupted within the Nwoko household after Laila Charani, one of the wives of Nigerian senator and businessman Prince Ned Nwoko, accused fellow wife and Nollywood actress Regina Daniels of introducing her to drugs and nearly destroying her marriage.

In a lengthy post shared on social media, Laila responded angrily to recent allegations that Regina had been financially supporting her…Read more

Annie Macaulay Reacts To Liking Laila Charani’s Post

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia has broken her silence following public criticism over her engagement with a social media post shared by Laila Charani, one of the wives of politician and businessman Ned Nwoko, despite being friends with Regina Daniels.

New Telegraph reports that the incident sparked debate online after observers noticed that Annie “liked” a post in which Laila made claims about Regina, Nwoko’s youngest wife. Laila Charani had recently alleged that…Read more

Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Child, First With Stefon Diggs

Popular American rap star Cardi B has announced the arrival of her fourth child and first with boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs.

She confirmed the arrival of her baby on her Instagram page, sharing a video of herself lip-syncing to “Hello” from her album Am I The Drama? In her post, the Grammy winner reflected on the…Read more

Wizkid’s Son Debut EP Tops Nigeria’s Apple Charts

Fourteen-year-old rising artist, Boluwatife Balogun, popularly known as Champz and the son of Afrobeats icon,Wizkid, has stormed Nigeria’s music scene with his debut project, Champion’s Arrival, which has shot straight to No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top Albums chart just days after its release.

The five-track EP, released on November 11, 2025, in Lagos, quickly racked up over one million streams, marking an extraordinary debut for the young artist…Read more

Burna Boy Kicks Out Couple For Sleeping During Colorado Show

Grammy Award-winning singer Damini Ogbulu, better known as Burna Boy, has stirred controversy on social media during his recent concert in Colorado after ejecting a fan and his girlfriend for appearing to fall asleep while he performed.

In the viral video, the self-acclaimed African Giant, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, abruptly paused his performance to call out the pair seated near the front row. “We’re doing this because we love you…Read more

Regina Daniels Reveals Bedroom Tactics Used On Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has opened up about aspects of her seven-year marriage to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, as their ongoing dispute continues to draw public attention.

Regina’s comments followed a verbal exchange on Instagram after a user, @goodnessscamella, described Nwoko’s affection for the actress as “toxic.” Responding to the remark, Daniels suggested that her former husband, who is known to…Read more

Police Arrest Akon In Georgia After Being Declared Wanted

International music star and entrepreneur Akon has reportedly been detained in Georgia after police discovered he was declared wanted on an out-of-county warrant from Roswell, New Mexico.

The 52-year-old singer, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, was arrested by Chamblee Police on Friday, November 7, after his white Tesla triggered a Flock security camera alert linked to the warrant. According to the police report, Officer Joshua Rosa…Read more

Chaos Erupts At Kizz Daniel’s Sold-Out Paris Concert

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, found himself at the centre of controversy on Monday, November 10, 2025, after his highly anticipated Paris concert descended into chaos following a five-hour delay that left fans furious and authorities intervening to restore order.

The show, which was completely sold out and expected to be one of the highlights of Kizz Daniel’s ongoing European tour, began unravelling when the…Read more

Regina Daniels: Hospital Refutes Alleged Substance Abuse Report

Serenity Royale Hospital has dismissed claims regarding a medical report purportedly linked to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, amid marital battle with her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a public statement issued on Thursday, the hospital clarified that the circulated report did not originate from its staff and urged the public to ignore the information. The hospital further stressed its commitment to maintaining strict medical…Read more

Simi Earns First Int’l Certification As Duduke Goes Gold In N’zealand

Nigerian singer and songwriter Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has achieved her first-ever international music certification. Her hit single, Duduke, was certified Gold in New Zealand after selling 15,000 units.

After commenting “Grateful” on the post that announced her Gold certification on Tuesday, the singer affirmed the recognition on her X account. Similarly, her singer husband, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, said in a separate…Read more

Veteran Actor, Baba Gebu Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, known for his fatherly role in the Yoruba Movie Industry, Oyewole Olowomojuore, popularly known as Baba Gebu, is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Baba Gebu passed away on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, after a brief illness.

Announcing his tragic demise, Nigerian actor and movie producer, Kunle Afod, who took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, described Baba Gebu as a…Read more

Ned Nwoko Denies Marrying Regina Daniels As Minor, Says Mother Linked Them Up

Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents the Delta North Senatorial District, has broken his silence regarding renewed criticism of his marriage to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Dismissing claims that he married her while she was still underage or that he actively pursued her, Ned said Regina was born on October 10, 2000, meaning she was 19 when they wed…Read more

BBNaija: Imisi’s Mother Reacts To Allegations Of Neglect

The mother of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 winner, Imisi Ayanwale, has addressed the news report circulating on social media that she abandoned her daughter before her rise to fame.

Speaking in a viral video, Imisi’s mother, who thanked Nigerians for their support while clarifying her current living situation, explained that she has been staying with her younger sister in Ajah and suggested that certain individuals had discouraged her from…Read more

Regina Daniels Applauds Abuja Hospital For Denying Alleged Medical Report

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has publicly thanked Serenity Royale Hospital after the facility denied circulating a medical report allegedly detailing her detoxification program.

The Abuja-based hospital had earlier clarified that a document suggesting Daniels underwent treatment and tested positive for substances such as cocaine and marijuana did not originate from them…Read more

Veteran Actor, Pa Ojoge Laments Neglect Amid Child’s Death

Veteran Yoruba actor, Sesan Adio, popularly known as Pa Ojoge, has cried out over financial struggles and alleged neglect by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

In a recent interview on Agbaletu TV, the comic actor, who gained fame in the 1970s, revealed that he now depends on small financial assistance from friends to cater for his family. “I do not have money. I rely on…Read more

Peggy Ovire Reacts To Taye Arimoro’s On-Set Assault

Nollywood actor Taye Arimoro has accused his colleague, Peggy Ovire and her crew members of assault during a film shoot, sharing videos online to support his claims.

According to Taye, he was invited to Peggy’s movie location but decided to leave when it became late. In a video he recorded, the actor was seen arguing with crew members who…Read more

Family Calls For Fresh Probe Into Mohbad’s Case

The family of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has once again demanded an independent and transparent investigation into the events leading to his death.

This is as they also asked his wife, Wunmi Adebanjo, to stop using the family surname “Aloba” until a court-ordered DNA test confirms her son’s paternity.

In a statement jointly signed by the head of the family, Omolayo Aloba, and Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, and released to the media on…Read more

Tacha Reacts After Securing Double GWR

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and beauty influencer, Natasha Akide, better known as Symply Tacha, has expressed gratitude after Guinness World Records (GWR) confirmed that she broke two titles in a single attempt.

The BBNaija star became the first Nigerian to achieve two Guinness World Records in one sitting, completing 82 makeovers in 8 hours and 144 in 24 hours during a challenging event in Lagos. She gave full credit to God, calling the victory a divine breakthrough…Read more

Dagrin Influenced My Singing Career – Olamide

Renowned Nigerian rapper and YBNL Boss, Olamide Adedeji, known mononymously as Olamide, has disclosed the impact that late Indigenous rapper Dagrin played in his career.

Speaking about Dagrin’s impact in a recent video broadcast, the YBNL Chairman revealed that the late rapper influenced him and many other rappers.

Olamide revealed that he listens to Dagrin’s critically acclaimed album, ‘C.E.O’, for…Read more