Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, November 1st to Saturday, November 8th, 2025.

Regina Daniels Replies Ned Nwoko Amid Ongoing Marriage Saga

Embattled Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to vent her frustration over alleged mockery and lack of support from her people regarding her marriage and family matters.

In a series of emotional posts shared via her Instagram stories on Thursday, the actress questioned why her extended family would support a polygamous home while… Read more

Burna Boy: Why I Converted From Christianity To Islam

Grammy-winning Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, has revealed that converting from Christianity to Islam marked a major personal and spiritual turning point in his life.

Speaking during a Twitch interview on November 3, 2025, with popular streamer, Plaqueboymax, the Afrobeat icon, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, disclosed that his decision came after years of deep… Read more

Sowore Accuses Ned Nwoko Of Threatening Regina Daniels’ Family

A human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has accused Senator Ned Nwoko and some police collaborators of allegedly threatening members of the Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’ family, following public outcry over the arrest of her brother, Samuel Ojeogwu.

In a post shared on Friday, Sowore claimed that after his intervention earlier in the day, Nwoko and certain police officers began harassing the Daniels family, insisting they must apologise… Read more

Regina Daniels’ Brother Charged With Conspiracy, Assault, Theft – FCT Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed that Samuel Ojeogwu, the brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has been formally charged in court over allegations of criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, intimidation, and theft.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement released on Friday, November 7, in… Read more

Portable Hails Burna Boy Generosity, Throws Shades At Davido

Street-hop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again stirred social media controversy after praising Burna Boy’s generosity while seemingly throwing shade at fellow artist Davido.

In a viral video making the rounds online, Portable claimed that despite never meeting Burna Boy in person, the Grammy-winning star gifted him… Read more

Waje Opens Up On Teenage Pregnancy Struggle

Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje has opened up about becoming pregnant at the age of 16 and raising her daughter alone after the father denied the responsibility.

Recounting the ordeal in an interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, the singer detailed the emotional and logistical struggles of teenage motherhood and how she kept the pregnancy hidden from her mother until the… Read more

Omah Lay: ‘I’m Not Ready To Have A Child Yet’

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Omah Lay, has revealed he is not prepared to become a father but considers himself at peace in a state of emotional and spiritual elevation.

The Rivers State-born artist, born Stanley Omah Didia, made this known in a series of cryptic Snapchat posts on Monday, November 3… Read more

Regina Daniels: My Mum Warned Me Against Marrying Ned

Embattled Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has pleaded with the public to stop insulting her mother, Rita Daniels, in the wake of her escalating marital challenges with her husband Ned Nwoko.

The appeal was posted in an emotional Instagram video, where Daniels defended her mother as “the best thing that has ever happened to me” and her “God on earth”. The public conflict began when a tearful clip of Regina accusing Nwoko of domestic violence went viral in… Read more

Seun Kuti Questions Regina Daniels’ Marriage To Ned Nwoko

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has sparked social media controversy after alleging that businessman cum politician, Ned Nwoko, has shown what he described as “Alarming wickedness” towards his community.

Seun Kuti made the claims while commenting on Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’ marriage to Nwoko, expressing concern over what he believes are the social and economic pressures… Read more

Regina Daniels Breaks Down In Tears As Brother Remains In Custody

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has broken down in tears over the continued detention of her brother, as tensions within her family appear to be escalating.

In an emotional post shared early this morning, Regina Daniels lamented her brother’s prolonged stay in police custody and expressed her frustration with the… Read more

Imisi Recounts Losing Her Child Before BBNaija S10 Audition

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 winner, Imisi, has opened up about a deeply personal tragedy that shaped her journey to fame.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, the reality TV star and Nollywood actress revealed that she lost her child barely a month before auditioning for the… Read more

Regina Daniels’ Parent Reunites Amid Daughter’s Marital Saga

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has announced the reunion of his parent, Rita Daniels and Jude Ojegwu, amid the ongoing marital crisis between her and Ned Nwoko.

Taking to her social media page on Thursday, Regina described the emotional family reunion in Abuja as one without a negative… Read more

Fans React To Poor Organisation, Weak Security In Davido’s Enugu Tour

What was billed as an electrifying night of Afrobeats at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu State, turned into chaos for many fans, as poor security, overcrowding, and reports of theft and harassment overshadowed Davido’s concert on Saturday, November 1.

The concert allegedly attracted over 40,000 people, nearly twice the venue’s 20,000 capacity, resulting in confusion and safety concerns… Read more

Oyo Govt Backs Davido’s 5IVE Tour In Ibadan

Nigerian Grammy Award nominee and Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, will continue his much-anticipated ‘5ive Concert’ tour of Nigeria in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

In a confirmation from the organisers sighted by New Telegraph, the Oyo State Government has thrown its weight behind the concert to boost the state’s… Read more

Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Pretty Mike’s Night Club

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the property belonging to prominent Nigerian socialite and entertainer, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, following claims that the premises were being used for drug storage and distribution.

Justice Musa Kakaki delivered the ruling on Tuesday, November 4, after hearing an ex parte application submitted by counsel for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)…Read more

Court Grants Pretty Mike N50m Bail For Alleged Drug Offences

A popular Lagos socialite and nightclub owner, Mike Nwalie, better known as Pretty Mike, has been granted ₦50 million bail by the Federal High Court in Lagos after being arraigned on Thursday for alleged involvement in drug-related offences.

Pretty Mike, who operates Proxy Lagos Night Club, appeared before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa alongside the club’s supervisor, Joachim Hillary… Read more

Iyabo Ojo One Of Nollywood’s Best Actresses – Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has expressed admiration for colleague Iyabo Ojo, declaring her Woman Crush Wednesday (WCW) and describing her as one of the best in Nollywood.

In a post on her Instagram page, Funke praised Iyabo’s beauty, style, and elegance, while also commending her exceptional performance in the upcoming… Read more

Mercy Johnson Reacts To Regina Daniels’ Outburst Over Missing Brother

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has reacted to Regina Daniels’ emotional outburst concerning the whereabouts of her brother, Sammy, who has reportedly been missing following his alleged arrest.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mercy Johnson expressed outrage over the incident, describing it as “the worst form of… Read more

Finally, Regina Daniels Addresses Family Issues, Marriage Saga

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to her social media page to open up about the crisis currently rocking her family and marriage to Nigerian politician and businessman, Senator Ned Nwoko, in a new emotional video released on her Instagram page on Wednesday, 5th November.

In the video sighted by New Telegraph, Regina appeared visibly shaken as she admitted she never imagined she would have to explain her family’s…Read more

Waje Clears Air On M.I Dating Rumours

Nigerian singer Aituaje Vivian Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, has dismissed rumours of a romantic relationship with rapper Jude Lemfani Abaga, also known as M.I. Abaga, attributing the speculation to their collaborative work on a romantic song in the past.

In a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, Waje clarified that she and M.I. were merely friends who came together to create a compelling love…Read more