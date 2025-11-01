Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, October 25th to Saturday, November 1st, 2025.

‘Fela Is The Only One Greater Than Me’ – Burna Boy

Self-acclaimed African Giant, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has finally bowed to legendary Nigerian afrobeat singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, while lifting himself above his peers in a moment that felt both confession and coronation.

…Read more The internet nearly stopped breathing when Burna Boy, seated casually on Twitch streamer PlayboyMax’s channel, made the bold declaration while

Davido Announces Next Stop For 5IVE Alive Tour Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has added an Abuja show to his 5ive Alive Tour lineup. Scheduled to hold on December 14, 2025, at Eagle Square, the concert promises an “Unforgettable night of music and energy…Read more ‘I Almost Quit Music After Mo’Hits Disbanded’ – Don Jazzy Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has revealed how he nearly abandoned Nigeria music industry and relocated abroad following the 2012 collapse of Mo’Hits Records, the label he co-founded with D’banj. Speaking in an interview with ‘Rolling Stone’, Don Jazzy disclosed that the abrupt dissolution of Mo’Hits, triggered by…Read more Nathaniel Bassey, Others To Perform At Night Of Mercy Mega Concert Frontline Nigerian gospel singers, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Bidemi Olaoba, Efe Nathan, Simisola Agbebi, and Lady Prudence are billed to perform at the 16th edition of Night of Mercy Gospel Concert at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos State. According to the organisers, the 16th Edition promises Night of Worship and Divine Intervention… Read more I Didn’t Like Being African When I Was Growing Up –Tiwa Savage Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has admitted that she once struggled with her identity as a Black African girl, while growing up in London. Speaking at the Unstoppable Africans event, Tiwa reflected on how far Afrobeats and African pride have come in just a few years. She revealed that growing up abroad made her feel disconnected from her African roots, largely because being African wasn’t always celebrated in the West at the time. In her words, “Afrobeats is the fastest-growing genre in…Read more Olamide: I’m Not Desperate To Go International Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has expressed comfort with being an indigenous artist, stating that he is not desperate to go international. In an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Olamide proudly affirmed his Nigerian heritage, emphasised the importance of staying true to oneself and identifying one’s…Read more

‘Stay Loyal To Your Husband’, Portable Advises Regina Daniels

Controversial Nigerian street-pop artist, Habeeb Okokiola, popularly known as Portable, has taken to his social media page to react to Regina Daniels’ marital issues.

Taking to Regina Daniels‘ comment section, in which she showcased her newly acquired property, Portable persuaded her to remain faithful to her husband, Ned Nwoko, despite Regina’s complaints of…Read more

Nigerian Govt Moves To Regulate TikTok

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to introduce stricter regulations on popular short-video platforms, TikTok, emphasising the need to redirect user content toward educational, skill-based, and productive digital engagement.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Monday by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullah, Director-General of the Nigerian Technology Regulator of… Read more

Tope Alabi Celebrates 55th Birthday With Praise, Thanksgiving

Legendary Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her 55th birthday with praise and thanksgiving to God.

The music icon, known for her powerful vocals and spiritually uplifting songs, expressed deep gratitude for God’s faithfulness and mercy throughout her life and…Read more

Man Warns People Not To Join Hallelujah Challenge

A Facebook user identified as Asonumaka George Wakama has warned Nigerians not to waste their time participating in Pastor Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online praise and prayer program convened by Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, which takes place during specific periods each year, and has enjoyed growing popularity over…Read more

Adekunle Gold: ‘I Still Have Sickle Cell Crises’

Ace Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has revealed that he is still facing a sickle cell crisis.

Adekunle, who made this revelation in a video of his most recent interview, shared on social media, advised the public on the importance of… Read more

Yvonne Jegede Reacts To Femi Lazaru’s Comments On Menstrual Cycle

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has condemned the comments made by Pastor Femi Lazarus regarding women’s menstrual cycles.

In a sermon that sparked outrage online, Lazarus stated that women’s mood swings during their menstrual cycle are caused by their attitude rather… Read more

BBNaija: Faith Gets Innoson’s Car Prize Despite Disqualification

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Faith Adewale, known mononymously as Faith, has received his brand-new Innoson electric car worth N38 million despite being disqualified from the reality TV show.

New Telegraph reports that Faith won the car in a task before his exit from the show on October 2, 2025, after a clash with… Read more

BBNaija: Arts Drive To Host Jason Jae’s Homecoming

One of the standout finalists from the just-concluded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 10/10 Season, Ayomide Jason James, popularly known as Jason Jae’s homecoming has been announced by Arts Drive Productions, the host of the grand event.

The event, tagged “Jason Jae Homecoming x ASAP Experience (Summer Aftermath)”, will celebrate the return of the multitalented performer, renowned for his… Read more

Hilda Baci Supports #JusticeForOchanya With N2m

Nigerian celebrity Chef and Guinness World Record GWR) holder, Hilda Baci, has pledged N2 million to support organisations working with survivors of s3xual abuse and the legal fight for justice in the case of 13-year-old Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje.

New Telegraph recalls that Ogbanje died in 2018 after years of alleged rape by her…Read more

2Baba Pens Open Letter To Celebrate 25Years Music Anniversary

Legendary Afrobeat singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba has penned an open letter to celebrate his 25 years in the industry.

In a message posted on his Instagram page, 2Baba expressed deep gratitude to those who have contributed to his journey, acknowledging the individuals who played pivotal roles in his… Read more

iShowSpeed Announces ‘Detty December’ African Tour

Popular American streamer, Darren Jason Watkins Jr, better known as iShowSpeed, has revealed plans for an upcoming tour in Africa as part of festive year-end Detty December celebrations.

iShowSpeed shared the exciting news with his fans during a recent livestream, confirming that he intends to visit…Read more

Omoni Oboli Celebrates Husband On 25th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian filmmaker and Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has taken to her social media page to celebrate 25 years of marriage with her husband, Nnamdi Oboli.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress shared a romantic post, expressing gratitude and love for…Read more

BBNaija: Teddy A, Bambam Sensitize People On Cervical Cancer

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and Nollywood actress, Bamike Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, and her husband, Tope Adenibuyan, also known as Teddy A, have joined the fight against cervical cancer in a video posted on Instagram.

The couple emphasised the importance of awareness, early screening, and protection against Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which can lead to life-threatening diseases…Read more

Toke Makinwa Reveals Why She Stops Breastfeeding Daughter

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has opened up about the decision to stop breastfeeding her daughter, Yakira Eliana, after just three weeks.

In a recent Snapchat post, Toke responded to a fan’s question about why she wasn’t breastfeeding, citing that her breast milk output had stopped…Read more