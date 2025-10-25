Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, October 18th to Saturday, October 25th, 2025.

Obama Honours Fela As Musical Genius From Nigeria

Former United States (US) President Barack Obama has paid glowing tributes to legendary Nigerian Afrobeat singer Fela Kuti, describing him as a “musical genius from Nigeria” who revolutionised music and activism.

Obama’s tribute is part of a 12-episode podcast series, “Fela Kuti: Fear No Man,” produced by Higher Ground, his media company co…Read more

Fans React As Tim Godfrey Features Oxlade In New Single

Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey, on Saturday, announced the release of his new song, “Infinity,” featuring Afrobeats superstar Oxlade.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the new song has, however, sparked controversy among fans and the Christian community…Read more

Shawn Faqua, Sharon Tie The Knot On Moving Train

Nollywood actor, Shawn Faqua and his events planner fiancée, Sharon Ifunanya Maduekwe, made history by exchanging their marital vow aboard a moving Lagos-Ibadan train, marking Nigeria’s first-ever train wedding ceremony.

The couple transformed one of the train coaches into a beautiful wedding venue, complete with floral decorations, bridesmaids, groomsmen, and… Read more

Davido Meets French President In Paris

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris during a high-level bilateral summit involving Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, marking another moment of cultural diplomacy between Nigeria and France.

The meeting, which also included Davido’s manager, Asa Asika and nightlife entrepreneur, Cubana Chief Priest, focused on…Read more

#EndSARS: Falz Vows To Keep Victims’ Stories Alive

Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has once again paid tribute to the victims of the October 20, 2020 Lekki Toll Gate shooting, pledging to keep their memories alive despite alleged attempts to erase the incident from history.

In an emotional post shared on his verified Instagram page on Monday, Falz described the victims as…Read more

Lasisi Elenu, Wife Welcomes Baby Boy

Nigerian Comedian, Nosa Afolabi, popularly known as Lasisi Elenu and his wife, Nonso Adika Afolabi, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named River Elroi.

The couple announced the birth on Instagram, sharing a beautiful photo of the son’s feet and expressing their joy and gratitude…Read more

Tonto Dikeh: How God Rescued Me From Attempted Suicide

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media page to testify to healing and redemption, attributing her transformation to the Holy Spirit.

Dikeh, who spoke via her Instagram page, recounted her journey of overcoming anger, pain, and depression to finding peace, joy, and… Read more

I Didn’t Know When Regina, Ned Nwoko Started Dating – Rita Daniels

Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has spoken out about her daughter’s marriage to businessman and politician Senator Ned Nwoko, stating that she didn’t know when they started dating.

Rita Daniels’ remark came online amid heightened public attention following a viral video of Regina accusing her husband of…Read more

How I Used Talent Hunt Car Prize For Transport Business – Zlatan

Nigerian rapper and singer, Temidayo Omoniyi, popularly known as Zlatan Ibile, has recounted how he used the car he won from a competition as a nighttime cab to make ends meet while studying at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Speaking in an interview with popular streamer Shank Comics, the Zanku crooner opened up about his challenging days, revealing how…Read more

Davido Honours Late Mother With Abia Varsity Hostel

Multi-talented Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has commissioned a female hostel at Clifford University, Abia State, named after his late mother, Dr Veronica Adeleke.

The facility, Veronica Imade Adeleke Female Hostel…Read more

Benin City To Hold Edo Carnival 2025 December

Benin City, the Edo State capital, will come alive from December 21, to December 24, 2025 when it plays host to the Edo Carnival 2025, a four-day cultural fiesta showcasing music, dance, fashion, food, and tradition.

The event, which will be held at Garrick Memorial on Ekehuan Road, is expected to draw thousands of visitors, including culture enthusiasts, tourists, and…Read more

Odumodublvck: The Story Behind My Red Cap

Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck, has revealed why he always puts on a signature red cap. In a recent interview, the ‘Declan Rice’ hitmaker said the cap holds deep cultural and symbolic meaning tied to his roots.

He also likened the music industry to a “battleground”, adding that warriors in his culture wear such caps when going to war. “This cap is a… Read more

BBNaija Winner Imisi Opens Up On Struggles With Fame

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 winner, Imisi, has opened up about what she finds most challenging to adjust to in her new life of public attention.

In an interview, the reality TV star admitted that she finds it uncomfortable having to maintain a glamorous appearance every time she steps… Read more

BBNaija: Thelma Lawson Laments Cost Of Living

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Thelma Lawson, has opened up about the financial pressure that comes with fame, saying her lifestyle has become more expensive since leaving the show.

In a recent interview, Thelma revealed that the need to maintain her image and meet fans’ expectations makes her spend more than… Read more

Yhemolee Warns Men Against Tight Fitting Gym Wears

Media personality Idowu Adeyemi popularly known as Yhemolee, has called out men for dressing inappropriately at gym centres.

The socialite, in a video, stressed the need for proper attire, noting that indecent dressing applies to all… Read more

Moses Bliss Celebrates Mother’s Birthday

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss on Wednesday organised a surprise birthday party for his mother in celebration of her remarkable impact. New Telegraph reports that this marks the first time in her life she was honoured in this way.

The milestone event, which brought the artist to tears, addressed the fact that his mother’s exact birth date had never been known, leading Bliss to… Read more

Blaqbonez’ New Song, ACL Tops Nigerian Apple Music Charts

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, has dominated the hip hop scene with his latest single “ACL,” which climbed to No. 1 on Apple Music’s Nigeria Top Songs chart four days after its release.

The fiery track, widely seen as a diss aimed at fellow rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, also known as Odumodublvck, dethroned Ayra Starr and Rema’s hit single “Who’s Dat Girl” from the top spot, sparking a massive conversation across… Read more

I See Myself In Tacha – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa, has applauded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tacha, for her constant reinvention and drive, describing her as someone who reminds her of herself.

Read more Makinwa made this remark when she made an appearance to support Tacha at the recently held Beauty Festival in…

Funke Akindele: I Made My First Million In 1999

Prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has opened up about how she earned her first N1 million in 1999 after landing the breakout role of Bisi in the hit TV series ‘I Need to Know’.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, Funke Akindele recounted how her career began with minor “waka-pass” roles and numerous audition rejections before finally securing the opportunity that… Read more

GehGeh: I Regret Buying iPhone 17 Pro Max

GehGeh The ongoing controversy over the authenticity of the iPhone 17 Pro Max in Nigeria has taken a dramatic twist, after popular TikTok content creatorvoiced deep regret over spending millions of naira on the device amid mounting confusion about which versions are genuine.

In a heartfelt video posted on TikTok on Saturday, the influencer opened up about his disappointment, saying he felt deceived by the… Read more