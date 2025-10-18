Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, October 11th to Saturday, October 18th, 2025.

Zlatan Ibile Releases New Album, Features Davido, Olamide

Nigerian Afrobeats hitmaker, Zlatan Ibile has released his highly anticipated third studio album, “Symbol of Hope,” marking a new chapter in his music journey.

The 15-track project dropped on Friday, October 17, 2025, and has already climbed to…Read more

Adekunle Gold Gifts Imisi New iPhone 17 Pro Max

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Adekunle Gold, has gifted the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10, Imisi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, a brand new iPhone 17 Pro Max. The ‘FUJI’ crooner, who had been rooting for Imisi and co-housemate Mensan, expressed excitement about meeting the reality TV star.

Imisi, who was declared the winner of BBNaija season 10 on…Read more

Ayra Starr, Rema Release New Single ‘Who’s Dat Girl’

Nigerian music sensations, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known as Ayra Starr and Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, have joined forces for a brand-new single titled “Who’s Dat Girl.”

New Telegraph reports that the song was officially released under Mavin Records at 1 a.m. on October 17, 2025. The highly anticipated collaboration seamlessly…Read more

Swanky Jerry, Annie Idibia Spark Speculation With ‘Together Forever’ Post

Nigerian celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry has set social media abuzz after sharing intimate photos with Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay Idibia, accompanied by the caption “

Together forever.” The post, shared on Thursday, quickly gained thousands of likes and comments across platforms, with fans and celebrities alike reacting to the pair’s…Read more

Davido To Commence Nigerian Tour For ‘5IVE’ Album

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has announced that his 5ive Tour will return to Nigeria, with performances scheduled across several cities, including Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos.

In a post shared on X on Tuesday, the multiple award-winning singer said the Nigerian leg of the tour will kick off in read…Read more

Mama Rainbow Celebrates 83rd Birthday In Style

Veteran actress and Yoruba film legend, Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Mama Rainbow, has celebrated her 83rd birthday and 60 years on stage, thanking God, her family, and fans for their love and support through her six-decade career.

The veteran actress marked the milestone on Thursday with a message shared on her Instagram page, where she reflected on her journey…Read more

Tope Alabi, Recounts Failed Relationships That Preceded Her Current Marriage

The ‘Oore Ti O Common’ singer details the painful and puzzling pattern she experienced with suitors as a young woman. Alabi revealed that upon reaching adulthood and the stage where introducing a partner to her parents became necessary, a strange and disheartening cycle began.

“When I became an adult and it was getting to a stage that I need to take men to meet my…Read more

GWR: Tacha Sets Unofficial Record With 145 Makeovers In 24 Hours

A 29-year-old Nigerian media personality, makeup artist and former season four Big Brother Naija housemate, Natasha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has achieved an extraordinary feat by setting an unofficial world record for the most makeovers done in 24 hours.

Tacha successfully enhanced the beauty of 145 people within 24 hours, surpassing the existing record of 113 makeovers held by Swapnil Shinde…Read more

Ali Baba: Why I Believe In Polygamy

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, better known as Alibaba, has said he believes in polygamy because it offers practical and cultural benefits.

In an interview with Nedu, Alibaba said that having multiple wives can stabilise relationships by fostering cooperation among…Read more

BBNaija S10: Faith Partners NGO To Feed Families

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Faith, has said he’s channelling his platform toward social impact as he joins the Lagos Food Bank Initiative for an outreach to support vulnerable families in Lagos.

The program that aimed to support vulnerable families marks a return for Faith, who had…Read more

Portable Accuses Baby Mama Of Infidelity, Leaks Chats

Nigerian street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again stirred controversy after leaking a series of WhatsApp messages allegedly between his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, and an Islamic cleric.

In screenshots shared via his Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the singer accused Ashabi of emotional infidelity after…Read more

Asake Sparks Reactions With Fresh Look

Afrobeats sensation, Asake, has once again set social media abuzz after revealing a striking new look that showcases a bald head and clean-shaven face, marking yet another evolution in his ever-changing personal style.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, shared a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, where…Read more

Davido, Chioma Celebrate Twins’ Birthday In Atlanta

American-born Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his wife Chioma Adeleke have marked their twins’ second birthday with a warm, family-oriented celebration at their Atlanta residence on October 12, 2025.

New Telegraph reports that the private event, attended by a close circle of family and friends, blended modern luxury with rich…Read more

Hilda Baci To Gift Lucky Student Luxurious Car

Nigerian celebrity chef and Guinness World Record (GWR) holder, Hilda Baci, has announced plans to gift a brand-new red Sonata to one lucky student before the commencement of her next training session.

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram page, Hilda expressed gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to give back once again, writing…Read more

Bukky Wright Gets AMAA Nomination For Best Supporting Actress

Veteran Nollywood actress, Oluwabukola Sekinat Ajoke Wright, better known as Bukky Wright, has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the upcoming Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2025.

New Telegraph reports that this nomination marks a significant milestone in Bukky Wright’s comeback journey to acting after a long hiatus. The actress, who took to her…Read more

‘I Almost Lost My Life In June’ – Adesua

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has opened up about a near-death experience she had in June, revealing that she underwent an unplanned surgery while in the United Kingdom with her husband, Banky W, and their two sons.

In an emotional Instagram post, the actress expressed deep gratitude to God for sparing her life, describing the ordeal as one that profoundly…Read more

Why I’m Not Married To My Baby Daddy – Seyi Shay

Nigerian music star, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, popularly known as Seyi Shay, has revealed why she isn’t married to the father of her daughter, despite maintaining a close and respectful relationship with him.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Seyi Shay addressed long-standing speculations about her marital status, explaining that…Read more

Ola of Lagos’ Car Dealership Demolished In Lagos

Nigerian luxury car influencer Waris Olayinka Akinwande, popularly known as, Ola of Lagos has become the centre of social media discussions after government enforcement officers demolished his car dealership in Lagos during an early morning operation.

A viral Instagram video posted on Sunday showed officials using heavy machinery to tear down structures within the dealership, while shocked onlookers…Read more

Tiwa Savage Recounts Rejecting Private Jet From Politician

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has opened up on how she turned down a private jet offer from an unnamed politician during her pregnancy in 2015, citing her firm stance on boundaries and integrity.

The self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeat, who spoke on the OffAir Podcast with media personalities Tolu “Toolz” Oniru-Demuren and Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, further opened…Read more

Hallelujah Challenge: Nathaniel Bassey Reveals Wife’s Painful Miscarriages

Renowned Nigerian gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey has shared a deeply emotional chapter of his life, revealing that his wife, Sarah Bassey, endured five miscarriages, including an ectopic pregnancy, during a time he was leading ‘Hallelujah Challenge.’

Speaking during the early hours of Friday, while ministering in the ongoing October 2025 edition of the virtual worship programme, Nathaniel Bassey recounted how…Read more