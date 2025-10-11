Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, October 4th to Saturday, October 11th, 2025.

Wizkid, Tems’ ‘Essence’ List Among 21st Century’s Best Songs

Multiple-award-winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, alongside Temilade Opaniyi, also known as Tems, has been ranked No. 22 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 250 greatest songs of the 21st century so far for their 2020 hit “Essence.”

The song, from Wizkid’s album Made in Lagos, is a sultry blend of read more…

BBNaija S10: 23-Year-Old Imisioluwa Ayanwale Emerges Winner

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 edition, tagged 10/10, has ended on a high note after ten thrilling weeks, with 23-year-old Imisioluwa Opeyemi Ayanwale, better known as Imisi, emerging as the winner.

read more…’ Popularly called Ijoba 606 by her fans, Imisi clinched the top spot ahead of 28 other housemates at a

Odumodublvck’s ‘Industry Machine’ Tops Apple Music Nigeria Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has released his highly anticipated fifth studio album, “Industry Machine,” on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The 31-year-old multi-talented artist released the much-anticipated album to fans’ delight and positive acclaim on read more… I Once Thought Mavin’s ‘Dorobucci’ Was ‘Crap’- Tiwa Savage Afrobeats superstar Tiwatope Omolara Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage, has opened up about her initial reaction to “Dorobucci,” one of Mavin Records’ biggest hits, admitting she once thought the song was unimpressive. read more… In an interview with NotJustOk, the 45-year-old revealed that during her wedding trip in Dubai, she heard producer

Wizkid’s Cryptic Post Fuels Speculative Rivalry With Burna Boy

Fans of Nigerian Afrobeats superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid, have set social media abuzz after “Ojuelegba” crooner shared a cryptic post that many believe reignited his long-rumoured rivalry with fellow superstar Burna Boy.

read more… The Snapchat post, which quickly went viral on Friday, October 10,

2Baba To Mark 25th Year On Stage, 50th Birthday November Legendary Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, is set to celebrate a major milestone in his illustrious career. read more… According to the renowned singer, he has scheduled Friday, November 14, to celebrate 25 years in the music industry

Adekunle Gold’s Performance Unites Fuji Icons Lagos witnessed a night to remember as Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Adekunle Gold, brought together generations of Fuji royalty in a powerful celebration of Nigerian music and culture.

The event, which is part of the Fuji Carnival powered by Legend Extra Stout in partnership with Mainland, read more… Grammy Awards: Kizz Daniel Submits ‘Police’ For Consideration Nigerian music star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, better known as Kizz Daniel, has officially submitted his latest single, “Police,” for Grammy Awards consideration. The track features Beninese music legend and Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo alongside read more… BBNaija S10: Imisi Receives SUV, N80m Cash, Other Gifts Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 winner, Imisioluwa Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, has officially received her grand prize, which includes a brand-new SUV from Innoson Vehicle Motors (IVM) and ₦80 million in cash. read more… The presentation ceremony took place in Lagos on Tuesday, where

Sabinus ‘Spray Money’ Skit Rakes In Massive Engagements On X Nigerian Comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus, has once again set social media abuzz with a viral skit poking fun at Nigeria’s high-energy tradition of spraying cash at events. Posted on his page on Thursday, October 9, 2025, the short video, delivered in Pidgin English read more… Asake Opens Up On Humility, Respect In The Music Industry Nigerian music sensation, Ahmed Ololade, popu larly known as Asake, hasopened up about the challenges of balancing humility and ego in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview, the former YBNL signee shared that humility is often misunderstood and undervalued, while displays of ego are sometimes celebrated by fans. According to him, being humble can cause people to take an artiste for granted, whereas showing a bit of ego tends to make read more… Maraji Sparks Reactions Online Amid Men’s Struggles With Pregnancy Nigerians have taken to their social media to react following a video posted by ace comedian, Gloria Oloruntobi, popularly known as Maraji, in which she mocks a man’s grievance about feeling neglected during his wife’s pregnancy. read more… The clip, which was shared on Thursday, October 9, 2025, has since US Judge Throws Out Drake’s Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar A United States (US) federal judge has dismissed Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), ruling that Kendrick Lamar’s explosive diss track “Not Like Us” falls under protected artistic expression. read more… The ruling delivered in New York on Thursday by District Judge Jeannette Vargas marks a major legal ‘FG Should Ban Pranks In Nigeria – Portable Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called on the Federal Government to ban prank videos following a recent altercation at Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State. Portable made this remark in reaction to a viral video that shows him attempting to confront read more… Spyro: My Dad Always Saw Me As A Failure Nigerian singer, Spyro, has opened up about his fear of failure that once led him to believe he would “die broke” — a mindset he attributes to his father’s constant criticism. read more… The ‘Who Is Your Guy’ hitmaker reflected on his challenging upbringing in an interview with

Nigerian Comedian Julius Agwu Loses Mother Stand-up comedian and actor Julius Agwu has announced the passing of his mother. In an emotional video, Agwu reflected on the irreplaceable void left by his mother fondly called read more… Tweeps Respond To Dele Odule’s Cryptic Instagram Posts Veteran Nollywood actor, known for his fatherly act in the Yoruba Movie Industry, Dele Odule has sparked concern and reflection among fans after sharing a series of cryptic posts about personal pain, emotional resilience, and self-worth on Instagram. In his post shared on his page on Wednesday, Odule revealed that while he has grown used to being left behind read more… Adunni Ade Celebrates N20m Legal Victory Against Online News Agency Nollywood actress, Adunni Adewale, popularly known as Adunni Ade, has taken to her social media page to announce that she won her fundamental human rights case against Polance Media Limited, publishers of Naija News, over a report linking her romantically to Senator Dino Melaye. read more… The judgment, delivered by Justice I.O. Harrison of the Lagos State High Court, granted in her

Reactions As Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine Quit Maverick City Music Fans of Maverick City Music were dumbfounded on Monday as two of its best artists, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore, announced they’re stepping away from the chart-topping worship collective that changed the sound of gospel music. read more… Raine, who joined the group in 2019, shared the news on Monday Burna Boy, Ighodaro, Others Dazzle At London Movie Premiere The highly anticipated Pan-African crime thriller 3 Cold Dishes premiered to a sold-out audience of 1,757 guests at Indigo, The O2, London, United Kingdom (UK). Directed by award-winning filmmaker Asurf Oluseyi and produced by read more…