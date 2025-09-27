Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, September 20th, to Saturday, September 27th, 2025.

Mandy Kiss Insists On 100-Men S3x Challenge, Ignores GWR

Social media personality Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has vowed to go ahead with her controversial 100-men s3x challenge despite being rejected by Guinness World Records (GWR).

The self-acclaimed “President of Olosho” had earlier announced her intention to sleep with 100 men…Read more

Juma Jux Welcomes Home Priscilla Ojo, Rakeem

Tanzanian singer, Juma Mussa Mkambala, better known as Juma Jux on Wednesday welcomed home his wife, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and son, Rakeem Mkambala.

New Telegraph reports that the homecoming coincided with the day Rakeem turned…Read more

Davido Gifts Wife, Chioma 2025 G-Wagon

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted his wife, Chioma Adeleke, with a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The luxury SUV, which recently hit the market, is priced at over $150,000 (₦240 million) depending…Read more

Tiwa Savage Opens Up On 3-Year Celibacy

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has disclosed that she has remained celibate since her 2021 leaked sex tape, which was part of a bet that went viral on the internet.

The mother of one made this revelation while speaking in an interview, “The Breakfast Club”…Read more

GWR: Jollof Pot Collapse A Blessing In Disguise – Hilda Baci

Nigerian celebrity chef and record holder, Hilda Baci, has recounted a moment during her Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt to cook the largest pot of jollof rice, after the bespoke, gigantic pot collapsed.

In a video making rounds on social media, Hilda, who spoke on HipTV on Tuesday, revealed that…Read more

VeryDarkMan Begins Nationwide Community Service With Ratel Movement

Controversial social media critic and activist, Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has officially mobilised his followers under the Ratel Movement for a nationwide community service initiative.

In a viral video posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, VDM announced that the civic project will…Read more

BBNaija S10: How Zita, Rooboy Clash Turns Physical

The Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) Season 10 house was thrown into chaos on Thursday night after a heated argument between two housemates, Zita and Rooboy, spiralled out of control, turning into a physical altercation.

The drama unfolded during Team Pineapple’s game session, where Zita accused Rooboy of…Read more’

GWR Reacts To Mandy Kiss’ 100 Men In One Day’ Application

Guiness World Records (GWR) has disowned an application by Nigerian Content Creator, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, to “Take in 100 men in a single day”

The record attempt generated a flurry of criticism online as netizens were shocked at her desire…Read more

Fela Kuti Did Not Inspire My Music – Burna Boy

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has clarified his relationship with Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, saying, contrary to popular belief, he was not directly inspired by the late legend.

The 33-year-old African Giant hitmaker made this statement during a recent conversation with…Read more

Timi Dakolo To Pay School Fees For Struggling Parents

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has announced plans to support struggling parents by helping them pay their children’s school fees as schools reopen for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The soulful artist made this announcement in a post on his official X handle on Wednesday…Read more

BBNaija S10: Zita Tender Apology To Rooboy After Physical Altercation

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Zita, has apologised to Rooboy after a physical altercation over a distraction that occured during their wager task.

Following the advice of a fellow housemate, Kola, Zita went to tender her sincere apology to…Read more

BBNaija: Seyi Awolowo Vows Never To Return To Reality Show

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has firmly declared that he will never return to the reality show if given another opportunity.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Old Secrets Podcast, the grandson of Nigeria’s late nationalist…Read more

Eniola Ajao Arrests Blogger Over Defamatory Video At Odunlade’s Father Burial

Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao has confirmed that the blogger who circulated a manipulated video of her at the burial ceremony of a senior colleague, Odunlade Adekola’s father, has been arrested and prosecuted.

Recall that in August, a viral video from the burial ceremony in Otun Ekiti showed Eniola Ajao…Read more

Tiwa Savage Vows Never To Betray Davido

Nigerian singer and self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeat, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage, has reassured fans and her colleague, David Adedeji Adeleke, also known as Davido, of her unwavering loyalty despite their highly publicised fallout earlier this year.

New Telegraph recalls that in January 2024, Tiwa Savage filed a petition against Davido, accusing him…Read more

GWR: Hilda Baci Reveals Plans For Iconic Pot

Celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci, has unveiled her plans for the iconic giant pot that earned her global fame.

The culinary sensation, who partnered with food brand Gino to cook the world’s largest serving of…Read more

Second Wives Are Selfish Individuals – Rita Edochie

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has heavily criticised women who willingly become second wives, describing them and their act as selfish and destructive to families.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Monday, Rita recounted the words of a cleric who…Read more

Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham Counters Rumoured Rivalry

Multiple award-winning Nollywood actresses and filmmakers, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, have both countered rumours about an alleged rivalry between them.

New Telegraph recalls that rumours had long suggested the actresses were at odds, citing competition…Read more

Dotman Sparks Buzz With ‘Who Be Wizkid?’ Comment

Nigerian singer, Oladotun Ojuolape, popularly known as Dotman, has set social media abuzz after questioning “Who be Wizkid?” in response to a fan’s suggestion for a collaboration with Afrobeats superstar.

New Telegraph reports that the incident happened on Sunday, September 21, when a fan suggested…Read more

Mercy Aigbe Mourns Mother’s Death

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to her social media page to mourn the passing of her biological mother.

The celebrated actress announced the sad news with a candlelight image against a broken heart background on Tuesday on her official Instagram…Read more

Peller, Saida Boj Clash At Lagos Party

Popular Nigerian TikTokers, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, and Sarah Idaji Ojone, also known as Saida Boj, have clashed over drinks at a Lagos party.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Peller reportedly approached the 22-year-old influencer…Read more