Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, September 13th, to Saturday, September 20th, 2025.

Why Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy May Never Collaborate – Ubi Franklin

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, has revealed why fans may never see a collaboration between Afrobeats’ globally celebrated ‘Big 3’, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Afropolitan Podcast, Franklin stated that the industry dynamics and…Read more

Toke Makinwa, Baby Receive Rousing Welcome To Nigeria

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, returned to Nigeria over the weekend to a grand reception that became the talk of social media.

The star, who recently welcomed her baby abroad, touched down in Lagos with her bundle of joy and…Read more

Cardi B Releases Long-Awaited Album After Seven-Year Hiatus

Grammy-award-winning rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known by her stage name, Cardi B, has officially released her long-awaited sophomore album, ‘Am I the Drama?’, ending a seven-year wait since her debut project Invasion of Privacy, which earned her a Grammy.

The 23-track album, released on Friday under Atlantic Records, debuted at No. 1 on the US iTunes albums…Read more

Davido To Make Coachella Debut Next Year

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced his plans to make his debut at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival next year, 2026.

Davido’s announcement is coming days after the organisers unveiled the line-up ahead of the festival, and…Read more

10 Months After Wizkid’s Morayo Makes Comeback On Apple Music Top 5

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has once again reminded fans of his staying power in the industry as his song ‘Morayo’ makes a dramatic comeback to the top five on Apple Music Nigeria.

The track, which originally dropped nearly 10 months ago, is back on the charts, reaffirming Wizkid’s…Read more

GWR Confirms Hilda Baci’s Largest Pot Of Jollof Rice’s Attempt

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong popularly known as Hilda Baci, in partnership with food brand Gino, has been officially confirmed by Guinness World Records (GWR) as the holder of the record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, with the final dish weighing 8,780 kilograms (19,356 lb 9 oz).

The GWR, on Monday, announced the confirmation of Hilda Baci’s Largest…Read more

Owen Cooper Becomes Youngest Male Actor To Win Emmy Award

Owen Cooper, a fifteen-year-old boy, graced Hollywood on Sunday night as he became the youngest male actor ever to win an Emmy for his breakout turn in Netflix’s miniseries Adolescence.

The series dominated the evening with six wins, with Cooper winning best supporting actor in the limited series…Read more

Spyro Announces Engagement To Longtime Partner Janet Atom

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oludipe David, popularly known as Spyro, has announced his engagement to his longtime partner, Janet Atom.

The singer shared the exciting news with fans via Instagram on Friday, posting pictures from the…Read more

Woli Agba Survives Fire Accident

Nigerian gospel comedian and actor, Ayo Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba, has recounted a miraculous escape from a fire accident that could have claimed his life.

In a testimony shared on Instagram, Woli Agba revealed that the incident occurred on Saturday after he narrowly…Read more

Marriage Is Most Important Contract With God – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian Disc Jockey and philanthropist, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has shared her views on marriage, describing it as the most powerful and meaningful partnership in life.

Taking to her X account on Thursday, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola explained that she…Read more

GWR: Remi Tinubu Congratulates Hilda Baci On New Record

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated celebrity chef Hilda Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci on setting another Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style Jollof rice.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mrs. Tinubu praised Baci’s resilience, creativity, and passion, describing her…Read more

2027: Portable Declares Support For Highest Bidder

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again stirred public debate with his political stance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a viral video shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, Portable announced that he would support any…Read more

Tinubu Celebrates Music Icon, 2Face Idibia At 50

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated legendary music icon, Mr Innocent Ujah Idibia, fondly called 2Face or 2Baba, on his 50th birthday.

The President acknowledged the contributions of the music star to Nigeria’s entertainment industry and…Read more

Natasha Osawaru Celebrates Husband, 2Baba At 50

Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her husband, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, as the legendary Afrobeat singer marked his 50th birthday on Thursday, September 18.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Osawaru gushed over her husband, describing him as “The love of my…Read more

Chef Dammy Debunks Plans To Cook ‘Largest Pot Of Beans’

Culinary talent and internet sensation, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has debunked claims that she is planning to cook the largest pot of beans following Chef Hilda Baci’s successful attempt at the world’s largest serving of jollof rice.

In a video shared on social media on Wednesday, Chef Dammy, who is currently on a full scholarship…Read more

My Song Once Helped Someone At Psychiatric Home – Vector

Nigerian singer and rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known as Vector The Viper, has claimed that his hit song with Goodgirl LA, ‘Early Momo,’ had once helped someone at a psychiatric home out of depression.

He revealed this while speaking about the impact of conscious music in a recent episode of The…Read more

Charly Boy Narrates How Obi Paid Him Surprise Visit

Veteran Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has narrated how former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, surprised him with a thoughtful early-morning visit.

Taking to his X handle on Friday, Charly Boy revealed that Obi called him at about 1 a.m., stating that…Read more

BBNaija: I Don’t Want To Get Pregnant For The Wrong Man – Vee

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and Nollywood actress, Victoria Iye, better known as Vee, has publicly expressed that she doesn’t want to get pregnant for “the wrong man.”

She revealed that dating is hard, especially in Lagos, saying she does not want to be in a position…Read more

BBNaija S10: I’m Not Sure My Job Will Take Me Back – Tracy

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 evicted housemate, Tracy Ekwe, has said she is not sure her job would take her back.

Tracy had earlier revealed on the show that she works in an oil and gas firm and has taken a two-week leave from work, claiming that she was going on a self-improvement course just to come to the reality show…Read more

Maraji Welcomes Third Child With Husband

Popular skit maker, Gloria Olorunto Mensah, popularly known as Maraji, has announced the birth of her third child with her husband.

The content creator took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 15, to share a picture of the baby girl’s hand after the delivery…Read more