Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, September 6th, to Saturday, September 13th, 2025.

GWR: Hilda Baci Begins Attempt For Largest Pot Of Jollof Rice

Celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has officially kicked off her ambitious Guinness World Record attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of jollof rice, targeting 250 bags of rice.

The Nigerian chef, who gained global fame in 2023 after breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon, began…Read more

Davido’s ‘Feel’ Hits 100m Streams On Spotify

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has reached another historic milestone as his hit single, “Feel”, officially surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, solidifying his dominance in the global Afrobeats scene.

The track, which is one of the standout records from his acclaimed 2023 album Timeless, has continued to…Read more

Davido, Chioma Celebrate 1 Month White Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Rowland-Adeleke, are celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary, marking yet another milestone in their love story.

The couple, who tied the knot in a glamorous white wedding ceremony in Miami, Florida, back in August 2025, took…Read more

Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola’s High-Fashion Wedding Sets Social Media Abuzz

The Nigerian entertainment world is buzzing with excitement as Afrobeats singer Oluwatosin Ajibade better known as Mr Eazi and actress Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, tied the knot in a dazzling high-fashion wedding.

The much-anticipated wedding, which has dominated social media conversations, showcased the couple’s…Read more

Why I’ll Refuse ‘Queen Of Afrobeats’ Title – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has revealed why she will refuse the title of “Queen of Afrobeats,” despite it being widely associated with her.

While she appreciates the love and respect from her fans, the 45-year-old singer expressed discomfort with…Read more

Why I Haven’t Married Peller – Jarvis

Popular AI robotic content creator, Amadou Elizabeth, better known as Jarvis, has opened up on why she is yet to marry her younger boyfriend, Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller.

Speaking on her relationship with the controversial TikToker, Jarvis explained that Peller’s age is the…Read more

Netizens React As Temi Otedola Changes Surname To Ajibade

Nigerian fashion influencer and actress Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has officially changed her surname to Ajibade following her marriage to award-winning singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi.

The update was first noticed on Temi’s verified Instagram bio, which now bears her new identity as “Temiloluwa…Read more

Adekunle Gold Sets To Release Long-Awaited Album, ‘Fuji’

Nigerian award-winning singer and songwriter, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold or “Big fish” on X, has shared an emotional announcement about his highly anticipated new album, tagged Fuji, set for release on October 3rd, 2025.

According to the singer, Fuji is more than just a body of work; it is a deeply personal project that has been in…Read more

4,590 Hours Of Handwork Went Into My Reception Dress – Temi Otedola

Nigerian actress and fashion influencer, Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has revealed that her stunning wedding reception dress took an astonishing 4,590 hours of handwork to complete.

In a post shared on her verified Instagram page, Temi disclosed that her breathtaking gown and cape…Read more

Afrobeats Is More Of A Title, Not Music Genre – Seun Kuti

Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has sparked fresh debate about the classification of Afrobeats, insisting that it is not a music genre.

Speaking during an interview on The Beat 99.9 FM Lagos, the son of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, explained…Read more

Dangote Vows To Celebrate Mr. Eazi, Temi Otedola’s First Child

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, has promised to take full responsibility for celebrating the birth of singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known as Mr. Eazi and Nollywood actress, Temi Ajibade Otedola’s first child.

The business mogul assured the couple that no matter where the celebration takes place, whether in Nigeria…Read more

No Nollywood Actress Can Afford G-Wagon From Acting Alone – Yemi Solade

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has once again sparked conversation in the film industry with his candid take on the financial realities of Nigerian actors and actresses.

Speaking during a recent episode of the “Honest Bunch podcast”, Solade declared that no actress in Nollywood…Read more

Ninalowo Reacts As Impostor Defrauds Woman Of N33m

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has taken to his social media page to react after an alleged fraudster posing as him scammed a woman, identified as Victoria Ayano, of a staggering N33 million.

According to a petition filed by Ayano at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office, the suspect, Bolanle…Read more

BBNaija S10: Imisi Is Threat To My Success – Faith

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house is heating up as Faith openly expressed his concerns about working with fellow contestant, Imisi

During a candid conversation with Mide and other housemates, Faith bluntly described Imisi as a “Threat to his success,” revealing the tension that has been…Read more

Hilda Baci Moves World Record Jollof Event To Eko Hotel As 20,000 Register

Nigerian chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci, has announced that over 20,000 people have registered to attend her upcoming attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of jollof rice.

Due to the overwhelming response, the original venue which was Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island was…Read more

BBNaija S10: Dede, Joanna, Rooboy Returns After Shocking ‘Fake’ Eviction

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemates Dede, Joanna and Rooboy have returned to the house after their shocking fake eviction earlier in the week turned out to be a Big Brother twist.

The trio, who were sent out through the infamous red phone twist, re-entered the house on Wednesday night…Read more

BBNaija S10: Kola Would Have Moved On Before I Return – Dede

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Dede, has said fellow housemate, Kola, who has been actively attracted to her since the first week of the show, would have moved on before she returned to the house.

New Telegraph recalls that Biggie staged a fake eviction on Monday afternoon, sending housemates Dede…Read more

I’ll Never Allow My Partner Go To Gym – Terry Apala

Nigerian Afrobeat, Hip-Hop and Apala musician, Terry Alexandar Ejeh, better known by his stage name, Terry Apala, has revealed the reason why he will never allow his partner to go to the gym.

According to the singer, he is of the strong opinion that a lot of women go to the gym to seduce men and make…Read more

2Face’s Wife, Natasha, Wins Best Legislator Award

Hon. Natasha Osawaru, wife of Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has been honoured with the Best Legislator Award at the 2025 National Leadership Awards in Abuja.

Natasha, a legislator representing Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, received…Read more

Thousands Pay Glowing Tribute To Late Armani In Milan

Thousands of mourners have begun paying their final respects to Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani, who passed away on Thursday, September 4, at the age of 91 after months of fragile health.

The public viewing of Armani’s coffin opened on Saturday at the Teatro Armani in Milan, where fans, fashion…Read more