Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, February 17 to February 23, 2024.

Seyi Law Knocks Eedris Abdulkareem Over Allegations Of Supporting Tinubu

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has knocked Eedris Abdulkareem, over a viral video allegedly claiming that supporting President Bola Tinubu was his biggest mistake.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Eedris during The Honest Bunch Podcast said Seyi Law, who is a strong supporter of Tinubu stated that he no longer stands on the President’s mandate, due…Read more

Toyin Abraham Reacts As Netizens Criticise Her For Supporting Tinubu

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has said she is not affected or bothered by the people blaming her for supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Toyin Abraham, Seyi Law and others who supported Tinubu during the 2023 election have come under heavy backlash for their choices as…Read more

Mohbad’s Wife Pens Emotional Note In Memory Of His Demise

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Omowunmi has taken to her social media page to pen an emotional note in memory of her late husband.

It would be recalled that Mohbad passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial circumstance that is yet…Read more

Davido To Donate N300m To Orphanages Across Nigeria

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced that he will be donating the sum of N300 million to orphanages across the country.

The 31-year-old DMW boss made this announcement in a post via his official X account on Tuesday….Read more

Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Burna Boy Over Controversial Comment

Legendary hip-hop singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has berated self-acclaimed King of Afrobeat, Burna Boy over a comment made about the Nigerian music industry.

New Telegraph recalls that in 2020, Burna Boy caused controversy online over claims that none of his senior colleagues…Read more

Timaya: It’s Wrong To Dismiss Davido’s Effort Because His Father Is Rich

Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya has described his junior colleague, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, as the most hardworking young individual he has ever encountered.

Speaking in a recent interview, the renowned artist disclosed that it’s unjustifiable for people to dismiss Davido’s…Read more

Declare State Of Emergency On Food Production, Seun Jimoh Tells Tinubu

Nollywood actor, Seun Jimoh has urged the President Bola Tinubu-led government to declare a state of emergency on food production.

The movie star made the call in reaction to the high cost of living and the level of hardship and suffering Nigerians are currently experiencing as…Read more

Hardship: Toyin Abraham Opens Food Bank, N5k T.Fare To Support 50 People

Following the economic hardship and inflation in Nigeria, popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has opened a food bank to support 50 people with food with N5,000 transportation fares every Friday.

The movie star who made this known via her X page said she ought to provide…Read more

How I Battle With Facial Stroke – Denrele

Popular Nigerian media personality and crossdresser, Denrele Edun has finally opened up on his struggles with facial stroke, saying it is what made him who he is today.

Speaking in a recent interview with Channels Television, Denrele revealed that the sickness changed his face and he had to adopt…Read more

Shallipopi, Israel DMW Survive Auto Crash

The logistic manager of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davio’s Israel DMW and Shallipopi was on Sunday involved in a car accident along…Read more

Phyna Recounts How She Narrowly Escaped Kidnappers

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) ’ Level Up’ season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has recounted how she narrowly escaped kidnappers’ attack in Delta State.

The reality star made this known in a post via her X account.

Narrating her experience, she said the kidnappers…Read more

Why I Will Still Vote Tinubu In Coming Election – Seyi Law

Nigerian Comedian, Seyi Law has continued to rally support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the face of heavy criticism from doubters.

Seyi Law who spoke on Monday vowed to vote for President Tinubu, even if there is the presidential election tomorrow, adding that he would rather…Read more

Finally, Mercy Eke Opens Up On Why She Didn’t Win BBNaija All-Stars

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘PepperDem’ winner, Mercy Eke, has revealed why she did not win the All-Stars edition of the reality TV show for the second time.

New Telegraph recalls that Ilebaye won the ‘All-Stars edition in 2023 while Mercy emerged as the runner-up.

Speaking in a recent episode of Celebrity Quickies posted on comedian AY’s YouTube page, Mercy Eke said she didn’t win the show for the second round because…Read more

Economic Hardship: Mercy Aigbe Pleads With Tinubu To Intervene

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reacted to the suffering Nigerians are currently experiencing as a result of the constant increase in the United States (US) dollar which is affecting the country’s economy.

The actress who took to her official Instagram page to share the video of Nigerians struggling to…Read more

Seun Kuti Slams Wives Of Politicians For Not Divorcing Their ‘Corrupt’ Husbands

Grammy-nominated afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has slammed wives of Nigerian politicians for not seeking divorce despite the constant looting of the country’s funds by their spouses.

Speaking in an Instagram live session, Seun Kuti lamented the fact that Nigerian politicians are…Read more

Nobody Paved Way For Wizkid, Burna Boy – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has asserted that no musician paved the way for Afrobeats singers, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido or any artist.

Odumodublvck made the assertion in response to the legendary singer, Eedris Abdulkareem’s comment on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast that he paved the way for…Read more

My Dad Co-Wrote Nat’l Anthem But Never Got Credit – Eddy Remedy

Veteran Nigerian singer and former member of The Remedies, Edward Ashiedu Brown, better known as Eddy Remedy, has claimed that his father was among those who wrote the Nigerian national anthem.

According to Eddy, his father, Ashiedu Brown, was a retired police officer, who was in the Nigeria Police Band that composed the national anthem but all the credits were given…Read more

Odumodublvck: My Father Died Because We Couldn’t Afford Hospital Bed Space

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has recounted how he lost his father because his family couldn’t afford a hospital bed space of N70,000.

Recounting his days as a struggling artist, Odumodublvck said his family was poor then and had to take his…Read more

Portable Accuses Laide Bakare Of Passing Sexual Advances On Him

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has slammed Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, for calling him a dirty boy.

New Telegraph reports that Laide Bakare during an interview with her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, on her YouTube show called Portable a ‘dirty boy’ from Sango.

In response, Portable, took to his Instagram page in a shared live video to slam the movie star, claiming that she had made several sexual advances towards him despite…Read more

I’m Coming For Those Who Think I’m Comedian, Fake Prophet– Odumeje

Popular pastor, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje has blasted those who are accusing him of being a fake prophet.

In a viral video shared on X, the clergyman who was in his church during his sermon, came down heavily on those who…Read more