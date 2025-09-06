Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, August 30th to Saturday, September 6th, 2025.

Power Issue Causes Temporary Break In BBNaija Transmission

Big Brother Naija Season 10 organisers have confirmed a temporary break in the live transmission of the reality show, citing a power issue as the cause of the disruption.

In a statement released on Friday, MultiChoice Nigeria assured fans that all housemates are safe and sound despite…Read more

Peller Bought N350m House In Lagos

Nigerian TikTokker and socialite Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has reportedly bought a luxurious mansion worth N350 million in Lagos.

The 20-year-old social media socialite announced the new feat during a live session with fellow influencer, Sandra…Read more

BBNaija Fame Is Too Quick, Hard To Sustain – Cee C

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and reality TV star, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee C, has opened up about the challenges that come with gaining fame through the Big Brother platform.

Speaking in a recent podcast chat with fellow former housemate, Boma Akpore, Cee C revealed that although…Read more

BBNaija: Missing Mbadiwe Twins’ Brother Found In Mile 2

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Odera Mbadiwe, the brother of former Big Brother (BBNaija) Naija housemates, the Mbadiwe twins, has been found after being declared missing.

In a statement released on Thursday via its verified X handle, the state police spokesperson, Babaseyi…Read more

Court Demands DNA Test On Mohbad’s son

A Magistrate Court in Ikorodu, Lagos has demanded that a DNA test be conducted on the Late Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad’s two-year-old son, Liam Aloba.

Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga gave the order while delivering his judgment on an application filed by Mohbad’s…Read more

Phyna Loses Sister After Tragic Accident

Ruth Otabor, the sister of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has reportedly passed away.

The family confirmed her passing in a statement issued on Sunday, August 31, by Eko Solicitors & Advocates.

Announcing her demise, the statement noted that she died at about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, adding that they are deeply…Read more

Dangote Group Retrieves Remains Of Phyna’s Late Sister

Following the tragic demise of the sister of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season Seven winner, Ijeoma Josephine Atabor, better known as Phyna, Ruth Atabor, the representatives of Dangote Group have reportedly retrieved her remains.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ruth passed away in the early hours of Sunday, August 31, after a leg…Read more

Peller Reveals Marriage, Fatherhood Plans With Jarvis

Popular Nigerian TikTok star, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, better known as Peller, has opened up about his personal life, revealing his plans for marriage and fatherhood with his longtime girlfriend, Jarvis.

The social media sensation, who recently acquired a luxurious ₦350 million mansion in Lekki, Lagos, said becoming…Read more

BBNaija S10: Faith, Imisi Clash Over Cooking

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) Season 10 has continued to unravel more heated arguments as the Head of House (HoH), Faith clashed with fellow housemate Imisi over cooking arrangements, causing chaos among the housemates.

The conflict began when Imisi openly defied the agreed cooking schedule, an act that quickly drew…Read more

May Edochie Files ₦1bn Lawsuit Against Ex-Lawyer

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May Edochie, has filed a ₦1 billion lawsuit against her former lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, over allegations of cyberbullying, defamation, and cyberstalking.

According to a cease-and-desist notice issued through her legal representatives, Graylaw Partners, May accused…Read more

Netizens React As Wizkid Associate Calls Out Davido

Netizens have taken to their social media to react as Nigerian afrobeats singer, Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid’s associate and long-time friend, Tufab, called out afrobeats singer David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, for allegedly threatening him.

He made the allegation on Wednesday in a viral post on X, sharing the alleged messages from…Read more

Morayo Recalls Struggles With Depression, Controversies

The former Managing Director of TVC Communication and host of Your View, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, has revealed how she struggled with depression during her time on the show.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Afolabi-Brown said her 12-year stint as…Read more

Davido Hails Pretoria Crowd, Calls S’Africa Second Home

Nigerian afrobeats singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has once again shown love to his South African fans, describing the country as home after an electrifying performance in Pretoria.

The ‘Ogechi’ crooner, who continues to dominate the global music scene, took to X to formally appreciate the…Read more

Falz Finally Breaks Silence On Marriage Photo Shoots

Nigerian rapper and Nollywood actor, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has opened up about his views on marriage privacy following widespread assumptions that he had secretly tied the knot.

The rumours started after the photos of a traditional wedding he shared online went viral; many had believed they…Read more

BBNaija S10: I Don’t Trust Kola, Isabella Tells Denari

As Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 continues to serve us high drama, one of the housemates, Isabella, has expressed her displeasure to fellow housemate, Denari, saying Kola just can’t stay out of her business or anyone else’s, noting his persistence in always feeding his curiosity.

“He just wants to know everything about everybody, from different people,” Isabella said, adding that Kola often…Read more

Veteran Actress, Peju Ogunmola, Mourns Loss Of Only Child

Veteran Nollywood actress known for her role in the Yoruba movie industry, Peju Ogunmola, is currently grieving the loss of her only son, Ayomikun Oluwanisola, whose death was announced on Tuesday, September 2.

The heartbreaking news has thrown the entertainment industry into mourning, with industry colleagues and…Read more

Music Industry Filled With Darkness –Tiwa Savage

Nigeria’s Afrobeats Queen, Tiwa Savage, has claimed that the music industry is “filled with darkness”.

Speaking during an Instagram live, the ‘You 4 Me’ hitmaker said that despite the “darkness” in the industry, her faith in God has kept her grounded and stopped her from “falling”…Read more

Many Celebrities Shunned Me After BBNaija Disqualification – Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and entrepreneur, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has revealed the struggles she faced after her controversial disqualification from the “Pepper Dem” edition of the reality TV show.

In a recent interview on Pulse Hot Takes, the reality star disclosed that many Nigerian celebrities distanced…Read more

BBNaija S10: Netizens React As Kola’s Private Chat With Dede Surfaces Online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has once again stirred up heated conversations on social media after one of the housemates, Kola Omotoso’s private chat with fellow housemate, Dede went viral.

The controversial moment happened on Friday night when Kola and Dede were engaged in what seemed…Read more

BBNaija S10: Victory Breaks Silence On His Love Triangle

The evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Victory, has addressed the love triangle between Gigi Jasmine and Joanna.

Speaking on the development, Victory said that though he shifted his affection to Joanna, he insisted he never…Read more