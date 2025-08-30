Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, August 23rd to Saturday, August 30th, 2025.

Tears, Emotions As Morayo Bow Out Of Your View, TVC

It was a day filled with emotions and good tributes as the Managing Director of Television Continental (TVC) Communication and host of Your View, Dr Morayo Afolabi-Brown, bowed out of the talk show and TVC.

New Telegraph reports that the 45-year-old made her final appearance on the programme on…Read More

Falz Sets To Tie Knot, Unveils Pre-Wedding Photos

Nigerian rapper and human rights activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has taken to his social media page to officially announce he will be getting married soon.

The award-winning artist made this revelation on Thursday through a heartfelt Instagram post, where he…Read more

Toke Makinwa Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

Popular Nigerian media personality and Television host, Toke Makinwa, on Thursday, announced the arrival of her first child, a baby girl.

Talking to her official Instagram page, the 40-year-old On-Air Personality (OAP) described motherhood as her most…Read more

Tiwa Savage Announces New Album Release After 5-Year Break

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Savage, is officially making her grand comeback to the music scene with the release of her new album, “This One Is Personal”, set to drop on Friday, August 29.

Taking to her X account on Tuesday, Tiwa Savage revealed that the 13-track album explores themes of pain…Read more

I’ve Become Fresher Since I Stopped Watching Man Utd – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she now feels fresher and more relaxed since she stopped watching football and stressing over Manchester United’s struggles.

The billionaire daughter, who openly switched her football allegiance from Arsenal to Manchester United…Read more

I Still See AKA In My Prayers – Ice Prince

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani, better known as Ice Prince Zamani, has shared an emotional revelation about late South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “G2G Podcast”, Ice Prince said he is still dealing with the pain of losing…Read more

Miss Universe Nigeria Unveils 22 Finalists For 2025 Pageant

Organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria contest, Silverbird Group, has announced the contestants for its 2025 pageant. The organisers of the pageant unveiled the 22 contestants representing states across the country on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the competition goes beyond beauty, with participants expected to champion causes…Read more

Reactions As Tunde Ednut Shades Wizkid Over Private Jet

Social media was abuzz on Tuesday after a Nigerian media personality, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, popularly known as Tunde Ednut, appeared to throw a subtle shade at Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Wizkid, in connection with private jet ownership.

The drama started after Wizkid’s long-time industry rival, Davido, shared news of his family’s latest…Read more

BBNaija: Phyna Tenders Public Apology Over Past Tweets

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Phyna, has taken to her social media page to tender a public apology over her past tweets, noting that her experiences in recent times have brought her valuable lessons and personal growth.

According to the controversial BBNaija star, those lessons have opened her eyes to new perspectives and greater…Read more

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Announce Engagement

Global pop superstar Taylor Swift has sparked a wave of excitement and emotional reactions from fans as she officially announced her engagement to American footballer Travis Kelce. The couple, who have been together for two years, revealed the news in a five-photo Instagram carousel…Read more Snoop Dogg Speaks On LGBTQ+ Representation In Children’s Films Legendary American rapper, Snoop Dogg, has voiced his concerns about LGBTQ+ representation in children’s films, admitting he now feels “Scared” to take his grandchildren to the movies. The hip-hop star, who spoke during an appearance on the “It’s Giving podcast”, recalled his experience…Read more

Tiwa Savage Clears Air On Alleged Wizkid’s Troll

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has dismissed claims that she ever trolled her Grammy-award-winning colleague, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

The speculations of an alleged fallout between the duo resurfaced recently after fans revisited past…Read more

Why Chioma Chukwuka Avoids Romantic Roles In Movies – Patience Umeh

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Umeh has alleged that her colleague, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, refrained from accepting kissing or romantic roles in films because of her Catholic upbringing.

Speaking during a recent episode of the “Where Is The Lie podcast”, Umeh revealed that Chukwuka’s strict…Read more

Zlatan Speaks On Psychological Challenges That Come With Success

Nigerian rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, professionally known as Zlatan Ibile, has urged up-and-coming artists to brace themselves for the psychological challenges that come with success in the music industry.

Taking to his official X handle on Thursday, the Zanku crooner emphasised the importance of mental health…Read more

BBNaija S10: Kayikunmi Speaks On Romance With Isabella

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 evicted housemate, Kayikunmi, has set the record straight on his much-talked-about relationship with Isabella inside Big Brother’s house.

The reality TV star revealed during his post-eviction interview that his romance with Isabella was purely…Read more

Eniola Ajao Finally Speaks On Affair With Odunlade Adekola

Nollywood actress known for her unique role in the Yoruba movie industry, Eniola Ajao, has finally broken her silence on the alleged romantic affair with a senior colleague, Odunlade Adekola.

New Telegraph recalls that the Epe-born actress has been facing criticism after a video showed her…Read more

BBNaija S10: Dede, Kola Share Intimate Moment

The Big brother naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemates, Dede and Kola, were caught on Tuesday in what many viewers described as an “Almost kiss” moment.

New Telegraph reports that the incident happened in a quiet hour when the two housemates were seen…Read more

Nkechi Blessing Escapes As POP Collapses In Lekki Home

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has revealed how she narrowly escaped death after the POP ceiling in her Lekki residence unexpectedly collapsed.

The actress, who took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share her ordeal, expressed shock and relief that…Read more

BBNaija S10: Big Brother Declares Week 5 Free Eviction Week

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has taken viewers by surprise as Biggie declared Week 5 a free eviction week, nullifying all nominations made by the housemates.

On Monday evening, housemates gathered in the lounge for the regular nomination process, where each…Read more

BBNaija S10: Rooboy Becomes New HoH

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house witnessed another dramatic twist on Monday as housemate, Rooboy, emerged victorious in the Week 5 Head of House (HoH) challenge, officially dethroning Jason Jae.

Jason Jae, who had been crowned HoH after Sunday’s live eviction show, lost his reign just a day later when…Read more

Gospel Singer Peterson Okopi, Wife Announce Pregnancy

Popular Nigerian gospel artist Peterson Okopi and his wife, Prudent Gabriel, have joyfully announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple took to their official Instagram pages on Monday, August 25, 2025, to share the exciting news in a…Read more