Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, August 16th to Saturday, August 23rd, 2025.

Hilda Baci Set To Cook World’s Largest Pot Of Jollof Rice

Celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, is set to make history again as she attempts to cook the largest pot of Nigerian Jollof Rice ever made at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, on September 12, 2025.

The renowned chef, who became a global sensation after her record-breaking cook-a-thon in 2023, revealed via her…Read more

Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux Host Gender Reveal Party

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his Nigerian influencer wife, Priscilla Ojo, have set social media abuzz after hosting a lavish gender reveal party that confirmed they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple, who recently tied the knot, welcomed family, friends, and fellow celebrities to the vibrant celebration held on…Read more

Chioma Returns Online With Emotional Tribute To Late Son

Nigerian music superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, have once again captured public attention with a heartfelt moment that stirred emotions online.

After being away from social media for a long period following the tragic death of their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke…Read more

Lil Kesh Reportedly Stabbed By Robbers In Lagos

Nigerian singer, Keshinro Ololade, popularly known as Lil Kesh, has reportedly survived a violent robbery incident in Lagos.

The Shoki crooner was said to have been attacked on Wednesday night, August 20, during which he was stabbed in the neck by the assailants…Read more

Music Earnings Couldn’t Have Sponsored My Wedding – Mr Eazi

Nigerian Afropop star, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade better known as “Mr Eazi”, has disclosed that his earnings from music alone could not have covered the cost of his wedding to billionaire heiress, Temi Otedola.

The Leg Over hitmaker made this known while reacting to a social media user on X who suggested that he…Read more

Reekado Banks Admits Leaving Mavin Records Too Early

Nigerian singer, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, professionally known as Reekado Banks, has opened up about his early departure from Mavin Records.

Admitting that he left the music powerhouse too soon, Reekado, who rose to stardom after joining Don Jazzy…Read more

Mohbad: Naira Marley Urges Police To Reopen Investigation, Insists On Innocence

Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has urged the Lagos State Police Command to reopen investigations into the controversial death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly called Mohbad.

In a video broadcast on his official YouTube channel on Tuesday, the Marlian Records boss restated his innocence…Read more

Selena Gomez Remains Hopeful About Motherhood Despite Health Challenges

American singer and actress, Selena Gomez has expressed optimism about becoming a mother in the future, despite her ongoing health struggles that make it unsafe for her to carry a child.

The 33-year-old star, who previously revealed that her womb cannot support pregnancy due to her medical condition…Read more

If Not For Music I’d Have Been Suicide Bomber – Burna Boy

Nigerian Grammy award-winning superstar, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made a shocking revelation about what his life could have been if he had not pursued a career in music.

The African Giant disclosed that he might have ended up as a suicide bomber, oil thief, fraudster, or even a…Read more

Odunlade Holds Father’s Burial In Ekiti, Ogun

Famous Nollywood actor known for his comic act in the Yoruba movie industry, Odunlade Adekola has held a Christian memorial service for his late father, Pastor N.A Adekola.

New Telegraph reports that the funeral rites for the late cleric, who passed away in July 2025 at the age of 84, are being…Read more

Brymo To Burna Boy, Davido: Stop Jumping On Hit Songs By Newer Acts

Brymo has called out top-tier artistes like Burna Boy and Davido, accusing them of “seeking relevance” by featuring on the hit songs of fast-rising acts.

The ‘Ara’ hitmaker shared his views on his Instagram story, calling the practice an “act of wickedness”. He argued that the established stars are not…Read more

Justin Bieber Look-Alike Banned After Impersonating Singer

A man named Dylan Desclos, who has been pretending to be Justin Bieber, a Canadian singer and songwriter, has been permanently banned from a popular Las Vegas nightclub after pulling off an elaborate impersonation stunt.

The impersonator reportedly arrived at the XS Nightclub with what appeared to be an advance team that helped him…Read more

Lagos Govt Reacts To Peller’s ₦36m Tax Allegation

The Lagos State Government has responded to allegations made by popular TikTok influencer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, who claimed he was served a staggering ₦36 million tax bill by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Peller, who has gone live on social media in a trending session with Nigerian singer Peruzzi, expressed shock…Read more

Nollywood Actor, Fabian Adibe Is Dead

Nollywood has lost one of its revered veterans, Fabian Adibe, known for his memorable role in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s classic novel, Things Fall Apart is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the veteran actor passed away on Wednesday, August 20, at the age of…Read more

Mohbad: Bashir Ahmad Defends Naira Marley, Says He’s Innocent

Former Presidential aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has waded into the controversy surrounding the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, and his former record label boss, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

Ahmad, in a statement shared on his X handle on Wednesday, said he only took time to properly go through…Read more

Terry G Slams Billboard For Excluding His Songs From Afrobeats All-Time List

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has expressed disappointment over the exclusion of his hit songs from Billboard’s recently released Top 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All-Time list.

The list, compiled by Billboard staff, ranked 2Face Idibia’s “African Queen” as number one, while classics such…Read more

Oriyomi Hamzat Lifts Ban Placed On Naira Marley Songs

The founder of Agidigbo 88.7 FM, Ibadan, Oriyomi Hamzat, has lifted the ban he earlier placed on Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley’s songs, as he publicly tendered an apology to the singer.

New Telegraph recalls that following the tragic death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, on September…Read more

Niniola Recounts Witnessing Father’s Assassination

Popular Nigerian singer, Niniola Apata, better known as Niniola, has opened up about the trauma of witnessing her father’s assassination, describing it as an experience she can never fully recover from.

Her father, Brigadier-General Simeon O. Apata (rtd.), a retired Nigerian Army Officer, was brutally murdered…Read more

BBNaija S10: Doris Breaks Down As Zita Emerges HoH

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house was filled with drama and emotions on Monday as Zita emerged the new Head of House (HoH) for week four, taking over the position from Doris, who had earlier won the task after Sunday’s live eviction show.

Zita secured her victory during the Head of House challenge, claiming not only immunity for the week but also exclusive…Read more

